Barron: Still alive: a timely program to help working adults

CHEYENNE — Wyoming may still get a timely education program to help working adults get re-trained or re-skilled as they adjust to the state’s new turbulent economy.

The Joint Interim Education Committee is working on a bill to create the Wyoming Tomorrow scholarship program for working adults whose jobs are vanishing or who want to enter another field.

Economic forces beyond their control are at work here as the natural resources industry, especially coal, strips employee ranks.

The typical Tomorrow scholarship would go to individuals 24 years old or more who may or may not have attended a community college or university, then may have married, maybe had a child, bought a house.

Their career plans are not working out and they want to be re-trained perhaps or veer into another more welcoming line of work.

The first attempt to get this program going failed in the 2019 session. Subsequently a task force spent more than two years studying the issue.

In last winter’s general session, the task force bill easily passed the House 44-16 but died in the Senate Education Committee.

Supporters in the Senate tried to yank it out of the committee and send it to another friendlier committee but that move died on a 10-20 vote.

The big problem with the bill apparently was the source of the money for the scholarships — $100 million from Hathaway scholarship fund, a program for high school graduates.

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, chairman of the Education Committee, said legislators feared the allocation would hurt the older traditional scholarship program.

The bill had other technical flaws but the source of the money was the big snag.

Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, a major supporter, said the bill has been studied for six years now.

In arguing for the re-referral of the bill, he said the Hathaway Fund has grown by $100 million over the past year due to investment income.

Given the opposition, he said, “We believe we can find another revenue source.”

Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, recalled that when he worked at Casper College he used to wonder why the state couldn’t do anything for foundering former students, now over 24 years old.

The Tomorrow program, he said, targets people who need to return for more training or re-training but lack the money to pay for it.

As Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said, “We all have life stories that don’t fit Hathaway.”

At any rate, the Joint Interim Education Committee now has the task of fixing the bill for the budget session in February.

The draft they are working on is similar to the bill that failed but makes no mention of taking money from the Hathaway fund.

It specifies that no scholarships are to be granted until the new fund reaches $50 million.

It also allows each student $1,800 per term if they carry 12 credits for a maximum of $7,200 in four terms.

During the recent committee meeting, representatives of various groups, including the community colleges and the school boards, supported the bill. Spokesmen told of the intense interest from industries in offering retraining programs.

Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, a sponsor, said others supporting the bill are the Association of General Contractors, the American Nursing Association and the Wyoming Business Alliance.

Although the bill is designed to help people without bachelor’s degree, Sommers amended it to include degree-holders who may be stuck in a dead job market. He said he expects a demand for certificate programs by this group and others.

The age of the traditional student has gone away, he said, quoting from a Harvard study on post secondary education.

The new Tomorrow scholarship was patterned after Tennessee Promise, a scholarship and grant program intended to get more students into high education and increase Tennessee’s number of degree holders.

Wyoming’s program also was to be guided by the goal set in 2018 by ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming), a consultants’ study.

The goal was to increase the number of degree holders in the state to 67% of residents between ages 25 and 64. At that time, only 26% of Wyoming residents had a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to published accounts.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

