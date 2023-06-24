CHEYENNE — The ethics of the judiciary has drawn unusual attention lately.

The reason is the revelation that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose some of his more interesting financial transactions. The main one was a gift that reflected the cost of upscale travel from a conservative Republican donor.

Thomas’ position is that he did not have to list that as a gift on his annual financial disclosure statement.

The surprise, at least to me, was that the nation’s highest court has no formal adopted code of ethics.

Why not when all the federal judges are bound by a stiff code of ethics and conduct? And so are the state justices and judges in Wyoming.

Why did the U.S. justices get exempted in the first place?

The omission may have stemmed from the desire of the founding fathers to maintain a separate and independent national high court.

Perhaps they expected the justices to be so above suspicion, like Caesar’s wife, that they had their own internal code of ethics to guide them.

Now Congress is arguing over whether it can or should impose a code of ethics on the high court. As is customary, the Democrats support that move and the Republicans oppose it, resulting in yet another impasse.

Wyoming’s judicial code of ethics has a $250 maximum allowed for gifts. Annual financial disclosure reports filed by Wyoming’s five current and former justices for the last five years listed no outside remuneration.

The reports are available on the court’s website. So is the code.

The most compelling and controlling rule, I think, is this one:

“A judge shall uphold and promote the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety.”

That rule is why you don’t see Wyoming judges whooping it up in a bar on Saturday night. Or any other night.

I knew one unusual gregarious justice who sort of did that years ago.

Feeling isolated and bored, he left the high court or was pushed out to return to his preference, the livelier district court.

But for most judges, if they want a cocktail before dinner, they enjoy it at home or in a hotel room, if they are dispatched to help out in another district, state or federal.

Isolated also was the word I would use for a district judge years back who had been in Sundance presiding over a murder trial for weeks.

The trial accused an employee of the old Wyoming Training School in Lander of killing a fellow female employee.

The trial got moved to Sundance where it was not being covered by any statewide news media.

And that is why I got assigned to cover the final 10 days of a seven-week trial, perhaps the longest in the state or nearly so. It was fascinating. As the presiding judge pointed out to me the community was heavily involved as spectators in the trial.

Every day the same people would come to the courthouse with their lunch sacks and thermos jugs.

They would sit on either the right or left sides of the courtroom, depending on which side they had chosen — prosecutor or defendant.

During the noon recess, they ate their lunches on the lawn and were back inside in the afternoon.

Unfortunately during this long trial, Sundance at that time had a very limited number of eating places.

The jurors occupied one; the prosecution attorneys ate at a different cafe; the defense team at a third one.

The only eating place left for the judge was the Dairy Queen at the edge or town.

The judge and his court reporter drove there for lunch each day. I was invited to join them one day.

The burgers were good but no veggies for us.

On the non-Dairy Queen days, I found a lone space at the in-town cafes or joined a table of defense attorneys or the prosecution team.

It was a difficult trial for the judge who also had to referee the attorneys who developed an obvious animosity toward each other during the long trial.

At the end the jurors acquitted the defendant.

Everyone went home, including the possibly malnourished judge.