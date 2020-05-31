Barron: Tax reform report to get 'deep dive' study

The task force made two other recommendations — broadening the state sales tax and passing a real estate transfer tax.

The task force wanted to extend the sales tax to services used mostly by higher income families.

The revenue committee is also looking at a sales tax increase, expansion or both.

Another item for the next agenda is a proposal from Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, to bond for $500 million to weather the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic and mineral revenues problems, which he believes are likely to be resolved in four to five years.

With the current climate of low interest rates, the state might get the money for 1 percent interest, he said.

“I think that’s the ideal solution to our problem.”

Hallinan’s plan would do nothing to solve Wyoming’s decades-old financial structural problem, which was the core reason for the tax reform report.

But it could tide the state over until some serious tax changes would go into effect.

In any case, at least the 2000 tax reform report — the product of 18-plus months of work — will get read.