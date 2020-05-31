Barron: Tax reform report to get 'deep dive' study

CHEYENNE — The Tax Reform 2000 report will soon be getting the full attention it deserved but didn’t receive when it was published more than two decades ago.
The Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee last week made plans for a full-scale discussion of the report — a “deep dive” — at a later meeting this summer.
The committee chairs, Sen. Cale Case of Lander, and Rep. Dan Zwonitzer of Cheyenne, intend to invite some of the major players involved in that report.
The list includes former Gov. Jim Geringer, along with former senators John Hines of Gillette and Dan Sullivan of Casper, among others.
The plan is to hold a two-day session outside the normal interim schedule devoted to the study, including the circumstances that prompted it and the final recommendations.
The reform report is most noted for its recommendation that the state adopt an income tax.
That recommendation alone was enough to insure a ton of opposition.
As a result, the report was set aside on a shelf somewhere alongside a large number of other abandoned government studies.
What helped make it irrelevant was the coal methane boom which started in 2001, as Zwonitzer noted during the committee meeting last week.
The 1997 Legislature authorized the tax reform task force at a time when the state was facing a budget deficit of nearly $200 million.
One of the opponents to the income tax recommendation was former Gov. Jim Geringer, who had appointed the task force members.
A report from a Cheyenne broadcaster said Geringer replied “hell no” when asked if he would support the income tax recommendation.
It also was opposed by former House Speaker Nels Smith of Sundance. In 1973, Smith was the sponsor of the constitutional amendment that allows residents to receive credit for other taxes they pay if the state ever adopts an income tax.
The tax reform report said that even with the amendment’s restrictions, the income tax would raise an estimated $153 million per year.
Smith called the amendment, which voters endorsed enthusiastically, “preventive medicine” in a telephone interview several years ago.
If the state ever adopted an income tax, he said, it would be a desperate move triggered by a real crisis.
That was prophetic.
So here we are.
The $200 million deficit that prompted the tax reform study was a mere pittance compared to the state’s current revenue shortfall that is creeping into the billions.
The task force made two other recommendations — broadening the state sales tax and passing a real estate transfer tax.
The task force wanted to extend the sales tax to services used mostly by higher income families.
The revenue committee is also looking at a sales tax increase, expansion or both.
Another item for the next agenda is a proposal from Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, to bond for $500 million to weather the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic and mineral revenues problems, which he believes are likely to be resolved in four to five years.
With the current climate of low interest rates, the state might get the money for 1 percent interest, he said.
“I think that’s the ideal solution to our problem.”
Hallinan’s plan would do nothing to solve Wyoming’s decades-old financial structural problem, which was the core reason for the tax reform report.
But it could tide the state over until some serious tax changes would go into effect.
In any case, at least the 2000 tax reform report — the product of 18-plus months of work — will get read.
Phil Noble, a former Cheyenne businessman and state agency head, was vice chairman of the tax reform task force.
“The only option in Wyoming for longtime growth is an income tax — corporate and personal,” Noble said during an interview four years ago. ”Otherwise we’re not going to have enough money for services — ever.”
The reason Wyoming will never prosper without an income tax is because the state is too small to attract major businesses, he added.
As the tired old joke said, “We tried to diversify but Toyota never came.”
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
