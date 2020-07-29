Barron: Tea party or not, Esther is ours

Things went downhill. He lost his business. He started to travel more away from home.

Needing money, Esther went back to sewing and hat-making to help support the family.

She contemplated divorce and continued her interest in women’s issues.

“The only time I was ever lost was when I was quiet,” she wrote in one letter.

The Gold Rush in South Pass brought Esther to the Wyoming Territory. Her husband John Morris and her son Archie were high on the prospects of the area and bought gold mine shares.

This was the root of the myth of the famous tea party. It held that Esther was such a polished hostess and such a good lobbyist that she had convinced a key legislator, William Bright, to sponsor the women’s suffrage act in the Legislature in the forthcoming session.

And this important meeting was attended by dozens of other dignitaries in her tiny cabin in South Pass City in winter.

Didn’t happen. Wyoming historians, beginning with T.A. Larson and including Cummings stomped and extinguished the myth, once and for all.

“Esther represented lots of unhappy women at that time with no education and no rights,” Larson is quoted as saying in the book.