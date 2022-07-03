Barron: Teton and Laramie County schools: 'hot spots' of growth

CHEYENNE — School districts in Teton and Laramie County have been targeted as two top “hot spots” that are running out of classroom space due to an influx of of students.

During a recent meeting of the Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities, member Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, said the Teton County district in Jackson is of particular concern.

“If we don’t do something this could get out of hand,” he said. “There’s no place for the Teton kids to go.”

If faced with the same overcrowding problem, students in Natrona County, for example, could attend school in neighboring Converse County District 2, at Glenrock, Landen said.

Laramie County District 1 at Cheyenne has the same problem. School officials are looking at a bond issue to pay for a new school in Cheyenne, said Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne.

School officials in Cheyenne are also talking about a possible lawsuit against the state.

Gillean Chapman, superintendent of Teton County District 1, told the committee that her schools cannot keep up with the rapid increase in the amount of housing developments.

She said she counted about 800 new housing units being developed. Meanwhile, the high school, built to handle 600 students, now has 830, without any estimates of increases from the new housing.

“It’s happened so rapidly,” she said.

Her goal in attending this meeting, she said, was to have the committee invite her and her staff back at the next meeting in September to get a fresh update on the school population.

The Select Committee on School Facilities prioritizes the needs identified by the school facility commission and the state construction department.

To aid in that work, they rely on school building assessments by hired consultants. Those assessments are used to grade school buildings through an index score and rank projects according to need.

The entire thrust of the state school construction program has changed with the loss of all coal bonus payments amid the collapse of the coal industry.

Those bonus payments paid for the school construction piece.

Faced with a substantial drop in available income, the state has turned more to maintenance and repair projects.

“We’re not going to be looking at new buildings,” Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, an architect and committee chairman, said.

“We’ll be looking more and more at renovation. We need to find those that can be renovated and made good for another 25 years,” Pappas added.

The Select Committee as well as the school construction commission were established in the early 2000s after the Wyoming Supreme Court handed down the Campbell opinions that made the state responsible for K-12 academics and school construction.

The state took over dozens of school buildings that had been neglected for 30 or more years. Helped by better state revenues, a robust school building and renovation program flourished for several years.

Cheyenne school officials say they have plans for a couple of new elementary schools for South Cheyenne. They have encouraged parents of children in Arp Elementary School to organize and petition their legislators for help. The parents claims the school is rife with security problems and other issues.

For several years the Arp school was up high on the state’s priority list for new school construction. Then, the school needed a new roof, which the state paid for. As a result of that improvement, the school sunk lower on the priority list for new construction.

During the committee meeting, some members pushed for an end to “off again-on again” construction projects as an unnecessary cost.

Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said he would like to see a packaged budget request for a project that included everything necessary from design onward.

The state, meanwhile, is planning to have a new statewide school assessment report ready for the Legislature in January.

The Legislature last winter allocated $4 million for the statewide facility condition assessment.

The consulting firm selected for the job will be notified around July 1, according to a memo from the state construction department.

The last statewide assessment was finished in 2016.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0