Now that our old friend, Medicaid expansion, is dead for this legislative session we can move on to — maybe the ballot.

The ballot initiative was the remedy for seven other states with legislatures like Wyoming’s that refused to pass laws to enable expansion of the program for qualified low income residents, dubbed MedEx.

The big difference is that those states have much kinder initiative requirements than Wyoming’s. In fact Wyoming’s probably have the most stringent requirements of all the states.

This was all by legislative design. The lawmakers wanted to keep the lawmaking business for themselves, not give it to the unsophisticated voters.

And they have for the most part.

Only three ballot initiatives have passed here since the system was first authorized in 1968.

Anyway there has been bit of a dust-up over House Majority Leader Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, for refusing to bring up the MedEx bill, House Bill 80, for a full floor House debate.

Instead, it was allowed to perish on the House general file.

Although this is disappointing to supporters of the bill and seems unfair, it is not illegal or unethical. It is the legislative leader system at work, like it or not.

And Neiman is not the first legislative leader to sit on this bill, which has been kicked around for the last decade.

In the 2014 budget session Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, did the same thing.

He refused to let the medical expansion bill of that year out of the Senate health committee which he chaired. His reason: his constituents loathed it.

In other sessions, the same or similar bills have been held up because a leader did not believe it had the votes to pass and didn’t want to waste time on debating it on the floor.

MedEx, it seems, has the support of about everybody involved — doctors, nurses, hospitals, businesses, voters — except the Legislature.

Some legislators fear it is another step on the slippery slope to that demon, socialism. Others say they don’t trust the fed to hold up its guarantee of financial participation even though they don’t have the same misgivings about federal funds for highways, for example.

MedEx is an example of the dichotomy between the public majority which supports the expansion and the Legislature which opposes it. You have the same differences when it comes to legalizing medical marijuana and abortion rights.

Yet, voters continue to elect candidates from the opposite camp. Why is that?

Anyway, expansion supporters are still very much still in the campaign.

Ana Marchese, director of the Healthy Wyoming group, is looking on the bright side. “The good news is that two-thirds of of all Wyomingites support expansion which, when coupled with the success of initiatives in surrounding states, makes a ballot initiative an important subject of conversation and something we know Wyomingites would get behind,” she wrote in an e-mail last week.

The Legislature can pass legislation that is “substantially the same” between filing the petition and the general election, she added. This means if supporters of MedEx were to file an initiative, the Legislature can still enact MedEx in the statute before it goes to the ballot.

“That would give legislators the opportunity to include the components they as policymakers believe Medicaid expansion should have, things like sideboards, severability, and coverage for specific populations,” Marchese wrote.

The petition filing itself has worked to push Wyoming lawmakers to act on two proposed initiatives; instream flow and to repeal the tax on groceries, even though the latter failed to get enough signatures to make the ballot.

To get on the 2024 general election ballot, supporters will need to collect nearly 30,000 signatures of registered voters from 16 of the 23 counties according to the secretary of state’s web page.

Other states like South Dakota that adopted MedEx through the ballot initiative in November has a threshold of 5% from the counties for signatures, while Wyoming’s is 15%.

And South Dakota has 55% more people than Wyoming.

Yet, the petition filing itself can be a tool, a hammer.