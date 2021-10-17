Barron:The debate over control of K-12 spending continues

During the discussion Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, the House majority leader, questioned if the committee could somehow guarantee how the money is to be spent and not go into what he called the “block hole,” a reference to the block grant.

Scott said the committee can make that recommendation but the school districts can “wiggle around” to get out of it.

Summers offered an amendment but later withdrew it, saying he nevertheless wanted to see some discussion on the question of restricting the distribution of the money.

The committee heard from representatives of the school board, teachers and various school superintendents. who told of the need for the districts to keep competitive with private businesses for teachers and other district employees.

Sommers didn’t soft pedal his opinion about certain school districts that have more employees paid higher salaries at the administration level than the model allows.

“Some of us who support teachers shake our heads over you guys,” Sommers said.

“It may be that only a small fraction of districts are doing this. But frankly it looks bad. Unless those optics change you’re going to keep getting hammered by the Legislature,” he added.