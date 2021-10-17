Barron:The debate over control of K-12 spending continues

CHEYENNE — A group of Wyoming legislators are clearly frustrated with the lack of restrictions in the current block grant system for K-12 public schools.
That was one observation I came to after watching a combined session of the joint education and joint appropriations committees on ZOOM.
To my knowledge it was the first meeting of two joint committees solely to recommend the Estimated Cost Adjustment (ECA) which is a method used to help Wyoming public schools offset inflation.
As with anything to do with the complicated school finance system, the ECA provokes considerable comment and criticism every time it is debated.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, the chairman of the Senate Education Committee, said he wanted the two committees to meet to save time and money.
The one big hearing would save money because the consultants hired by the state would only have to make their presentation one time, instead of two. The ECA number will eventually be decided by the Joint Appropriations Committee but many of their members will have already heard the report when they meet again later in the month.
The joint education committee last week fulfilled its role by voting to allocate $72 million for the adjustment or $36 million per each of the two years in the biennial budget period.
During the discussion Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, the House majority leader, questioned if the committee could somehow guarantee how the money is to be spent and not go into what he called the “block hole,” a reference to the block grant.
Scott said the committee can make that recommendation but the school districts can “wiggle around” to get out of it.
Summers offered an amendment but later withdrew it, saying he nevertheless wanted to see some discussion on the question of restricting the distribution of the money.
The committee heard from representatives of the school board, teachers and various school superintendents. who told of the need for the districts to keep competitive with private businesses for teachers and other district employees.
Sommers didn’t soft pedal his opinion about certain school districts that have more employees paid higher salaries at the administration level than the model allows.
“Some of us who support teachers shake our heads over you guys,” Sommers said.
“It may be that only a small fraction of districts are doing this. But frankly it looks bad. Unless those optics change you’re going to keep getting hammered by the Legislature,” he added.
The school superintendent at Glenrock in Converse County School District No. 2, Coley Shadrick, gave one of the liveliest presentations.
He accepted Sommers’ challenge to work against fat administrative budgets.
But he said his district wasn’t one of them. “We wear a lot of hats. We are under the model. We are not top heavy, “ he said. He also knows other superintendents who wear a lot of hats.
“The data doesn’t show that,” he added.
The block grant, he said, allows the districts to make adjustment so they can deal with local problems.
Filling vacancies is one of those local problems, In 2011 when he worked in the district earlier, the hiring pool would have 120 or more people available for teaching and other district positions. Currently, the local pool size is down to 15, he said.
When the vote came Scott was one of four education committee members to vote no. He said he was confident the districts have enough money in their existing block grant to cover inflationary costs.
What the discussion and vote shows is an heavy layer of distrust between the legislators and school districts.
The meeting also showed that Zoom saves money and works pretty well for meetings as Scott said later, But like all technology it is not perfect.
One member, Rep. Bo Biteman, E-Ranchester, lost contact with Zoom and missed a roll call vote temporarily.
Scott said the joint meeting was an experiment to improve the efficiency of the Legislature and wouldn’t be repeated if there were complaints.
With the continued worry over COVID-19, it appears that Zoom remote meetings are in the Legislature’s future.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net