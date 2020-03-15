Barron: The flood of bills continues

Bebout said in an e-mail that he has been in the Wyoming Public Television studio many times and has discussed the dynamics of the arrangement.

At the same time, he noted that the press room had plenty of room.

“It made sense to me to look at a redesign of the area to enhance the ability of WPTV to have their interviews in a more accommodating environment and still have plenty of room for the press,” Bebout wrote.

The Senate didn’t agree and rejected the amendment, with only seven of the 30 members voting for it.

Bebout noted that the House passed a similar amendment.

When the bill went to the House, it was referred to the House Appropriations Committee, headed by Rep. Bob Nicholas of Cheyenne. The bill came out as a substitute bill which the House adopted. Sure enough, Bebout’s amendment was in the substitute House bill as written in the House Appropriations Committee.

The chairmen of the House and Senate appropriations committees have special clout, it should be noted.