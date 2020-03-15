Barron: The flood of bills continues

CHEYENNE — The Legislature’s recently adjourned budget session was more awash in bills than ever.
The House wrestled with a total of 249 bills for the short budget session, up 55 from 2018. The Senate handled 139, an increase of 18 bills over two years ago.
In the House, 34.5 percent of the bills failed the two-thirds majority vote; the senate rejected 15.8 percent.
The new record on bills introduced in a budget session was in spite of an individual limit of three bills for senators and five for House members, spelled out in the House and Senate rules for the session.
House Speaker Steve Harshman of Casper sponsored for the second year in a row a proposed constitutional amendment to ditch the two-thirds majority vote required before a bill can be considered by either chamber. He claims is it undemocratic and Arkansas is the only other state that has the super-majority vote barrier.
His research into the origins of the bill in 1971 showed the impetus came from the 60-member House; the Senate didn’t want any limits.
The issue in 1971 was settled in a conference committee, Harshman wrote earlier in an e-mail.
One would expect the Senate to support Harshman’s no-majority-vote constitutional amendment, given the opposition of earlier day senators.
Yet the bill was killed last year in the Senate after passing the House.
This year, the House passed a simplified version and it died in the Senate Education Committee without even being heard on the floor.
This is unfortunate. The two-third majority vote is a time-eater.
Harshman said the roll-call votes this session took nearly 20 hours in the House, time that could have been spent on debate or dealing with those bills in committee.
But apparently it will take major changes in the Senate before this issue can get before voters to decide.
This also is a case where the power of leadership in one house doesn’t carry weight in the other house.
I found another bill where the clout of the leadership did prevail — sort of.
This involved a minor amendment to the state-funded construction bill, Senate File 119.
A veteran legislator, Sen. Eli Bebout of Riverton, currently the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, who has served both as House Speaker and Senate President, offered an amendment to the bill.
It would appropriate $200,000 for the design, construction and furnishing of the media center and television studio in the Capitol extension, which is in the basement of the Capitol Building.
Bebout said in an e-mail that he has been in the Wyoming Public Television studio many times and has discussed the dynamics of the arrangement.
At the same time, he noted that the press room had plenty of room.
“It made sense to me to look at a redesign of the area to enhance the ability of WPTV to have their interviews in a more accommodating environment and still have plenty of room for the press,” Bebout wrote.
The Senate didn’t agree and rejected the amendment, with only seven of the 30 members voting for it.
Bebout noted that the House passed a similar amendment.
When the bill went to the House, it was referred to the House Appropriations Committee, headed by Rep. Bob Nicholas of Cheyenne. The bill came out as a substitute bill which the House adopted. Sure enough, Bebout’s amendment was in the substitute House bill as written in the House Appropriations Committee.
The chairmen of the House and Senate appropriations committees have special clout, it should be noted.
I’m for any and all improvements for the new media center in the extension. Unfortunately, the new press room home, located at the far north end of the extension, is a considerable distance from the House and Senate chambers. It is, however, a tad closer than the lobbyists’ center.
That distancing is one lament about the arrangements for the media.
Another is the absence of press tables on the floors of the House and Senate.
Legislative reporters now must work from seats in the balcony joining the lobbyists and, of course, the public. Or they can work in the distant press room getting their information from monitors of the floor action.
Gone are the days when reporters could interact with legislators informally during breaks in floor action — just to chat or to get an explanation of a bill or amendment.
And that is especially unfortunate.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.