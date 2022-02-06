Barron: The GOP schism

CHEYENNE — The lawsuit challenging the system for selecting a new state’s school chief was another sign of the schism in the Wyoming Republican Party.

Although the federal court tossed out the lawsuit, the act of filing it in the first place demonstrated the mounting frustration over the people who are controlling the state GOP political machine.

The dozen or so plaintiffs were mostly members of the other Republican party — the displaced moderate GOPs who dominated before the rise of the far right.

As expected the litigants were branded as RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only) regardless of their credentials. The list included former House Speaker Tom Lubnau of Gillette, a county committeeman, and Jack Speight of Cheyenne, a former state GOP chairman who had worked for Gov. Stan Hathaway, a Republican.

For that matter, I’ll bet Hathaway would be get the RINO label too if he were still alive.

The lawsuit in short challenged the legality of the selection process by the GOP central committee of three candidates to replace Jillian Balow, who resigned as state superintendent of public instruction to take the same job in Virginia.

The lawsuit said the vote by party members violated the one person-one vote law because of the differences in the county populations. Each county, regardless of population, nominated three candidates for the school chief’s job. Federal Judge Scott Skavdahl ruled the selection process in Wyoming’s Constitution is not a violation of Equal Protection.

Gov. Mark Gordon then named Brian Schroeder to fill out Balow’s term which ends in Jan. next year.

Schroeder has been head of Veritas Academy, a private Christian school in Cody.

The other, larger sign of a crack in GOP Central Committee dominance is the special session late last year.

The push was for a quick three day session where the Legislature would pass a basketful of bills attacking federal vaccine rules and public health officials who support them.

Some of the bills were downright silly like the one that would fine a public health officer millions of dollars for doing his or her job. The far right’s first defeat was on rules for the session.

They could not muster the two-thirds majority vote to suspend the rules to allow a three-day special session.

This meant the bills would not be rammed through but would be subject to the same process as they would in a regular session

Finally, on Nov. 7, at the end of the session, a key bill passed the House and came to the Senate.

Several amendments were adopted that weakened the authority of public health official and school officials to require masks, for example.

That last debate in the senate that followed was classic, one of the best I have heard in years.

Sen. Drew Perkins of Casper set it off by citing the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution. That piece of history makes federal laws the law of the land as defined by the Supreme Court.

Perkins said he couldn’t vote for the bill because it was unconstitutional. If it passed and the governor signed it, some business owner would immediately challenge it in federal court.

The answer to the state’s objection to federal vaccine mandates was in the courts and the ballot box, Perkins said.

The discussion that followed touched on the Federalist Papers, and the Dred Scott case. There also was a spurious claim from a right wing member that COVID vaccine can cause shingles and heart disease, a charge that was refuted by other members.

Mostly, however, the discussion concerned the welfare of Wyoming employers. If the bill became law, opponents said, they would be caught in the cross-hairs between and state and federal regulations and likely to go out of business.

The vote demonstrated how divided the Senate was on the issue. The bill failed on a 15-13 vote with two senators excused, or one vote shy of the 16 necessary for a majority.

Although it was close, the vote was a win for the moderate wing of the Legislature’s Republican contingent — the other Republican Party.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0