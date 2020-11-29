Barron: The great mask divide

The new virus is a disease that can cause severe illness and weird complications as well as a horrible death from suffocation.

So keeping lawmakers and their staff safe in the 2021 legislative session is problematic to say the least.

The legislative leaders who make up the management council tried last week to stitch together a plan to hold the odd-year general session later in May after meeting the constitutional requirement to meet the second Tuesday in January to swear in new members and other ceremonial tasks.

The mask controversy popped up because the plan specifies that newly elected members can invite to their swearing-in ceremonies four guests who are required to comply with public health and safety regulations than include wearing a mask inside the Capitol Building.

The legislators themselves, however, are only strongly encouraged to comply.

They will be allowed to decide themselves whether they want to wear a mask and maintain safe distancing during the ceremonies.

In short, it appears there will be two separate swearings-in —one for maskers and one for the maskless.

This is about as goofy as it can get.