Barron: The mask wars K-12

Has your phone been ringing? CyberWyoming warns about specific scams Wyomingites are experiencing.

Tip from CyberWyoming to Beat the Scammer: When you are online, purposely misspell your name on webforms that don’t contain important information. For instance, if your first name is Brian, change the name to Brain. That way, whenever you receive an email for Brain you will know that you can ignore it.