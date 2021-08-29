Barron: The mask wars K-12

CHEYENNE — School board members in Wyoming deserved medals recently for enduring with patience long meetings on hot topics like school kids wearing masks.
Providing the impetus for school-age masking is a new COVID-19 deviant virus said to be more contagious than the old one.
Pro-maskers include public health officials and many parents.
But this is a highly contentious issue locally and nationally.
Earlier this month, the Cheyenne board adjourned a public hearing on masking when a ranting, yelling citizen refused to surrender the microphone at the end of the three-minute limit. The Casper school board had a similar experience last year.
In a recent school board meeting in Cheyenne, public testimony lasted three hours.
The handful of parents who spoke in favor of a mandatory masking policy were booed.
The pro-maskers were overwhelmingly outnumbered by parents and others who vigorously opposed any and all mandatory masking as a invasion of their personal rights.
What I found to be most troubling was the amount of pure nonsense in the claims of the anti-maskers.
One man claimed that wearing a mask in school stunts the growth of kids with the result they will get smaller and smaller over time.
Another man said masking causes kids permanent psychological damage because it deprives them of non-verbal communication — facial expressions — with their fellow students and teachers.
Other parents said masks were inefficient at blocking spread of the virus and caused breathing problems.
But mostly the arguments were familiar — personal freedom, the right to make their own health decisions, according to the video of the session.
One man read the Pledge of Allegiance and quoted from the Wyoming Constitution.
He said those documents gave citizens the right to choose.
“That’s why some of us moved here to Wyoming,” he said.
At any rate the Cheyenne School Board did not mandate masks for K-12 schools but recommended their use.
That put them in line with the policies adopted by most of the school districts in the state.
Also during the Cheyenne meeting, some parents protested a textbook dealing with the controversial critical race theory.
They claimed it was being taught to second graders, although the Cheyenne school board earlier said critical race theory is not part of the curriculum for any school in Laramie County School District 1.
Critical race theory, according to internet sources, was introduced decades ago by legal scholars.
The theory is essentially a critical look at America’s institutions, like the justice system, for baked-in racial disparities. The goal is equality.
But it has turned into a culture war.
Fox News has mentioned the hot topic 1,300 times since March, according to the Brookings Institute.
Opponents of the network claim critical race theory blames all white people for being oppressors, while classifying all Black people as oppressed victims.
Proponents say that interpretation is flat wrong; that the concept does not blame white people but the institutions.
Nevertheless school boards and legislatures across the country have banned teaching the theory in public schools.
So CRT has joined face mask mandates as the most contentious issues facing school board members.
According to the New York Times, a school board official in Brainerd, Minn. said he recently received 80 emails in three days about face masks. He described being followed to his car and called “evil” after a board meeting where he supported a commitment to equity. Another time, a man speaking to the board about race quoted the Bible and said he would “dump hot coals on all your heads.”
The news report told of dueling protests in a couple of parking lots at one school; meeting disruptions and finally, lots of marches and recall threats.
Although the dialogue at Cheyenne’s school boards meetings of late is disappointing in terms of civility and misinformation, the only threats I heard were about potential lawsuits.
A pro-mask parent nailed the problem.
“This is a health crisis, not a political crusade,” she said.
Unfortunately that is exactly what it’s been turned into.
