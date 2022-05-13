Barron: The nastiest race

CHEYENNE — Here it is early May and I am already weary of TV political campaign ads.

My fatigue is not because of ads in the forthcoming Cheney-Hageman scrap for the Republican nomination for Congress.

I have seen only a couple of those so far. One I saw featured not the former president but son Don Junior and was pretty bland. The heated deluge will come later.

My complaint is about the ads in the Nebraska GOP gubernatorial primary contest.

In the past if you had Cheyenne TV, you were treated to all the campaign ads in Colorado’s main races.

Times change and so does TV company ownership. Now we in Cheyenne are besieged with Nebraska’s politics.

The primary election, which took place last Tuesday, wound up being labelled as the “nastiest race” in Nebraska history and the nastiest governor’s race in the U.S.

The latter assessment is a pretty high bar with so many potential primary election blood baths pending, not the least of which is Wyoming’s Cheney-Hageman race.

The Nebraska contest was essentially a three-way race to replace Gov. Ricketts, who was term-limited.

The candidates were Ricketts’ favorite, Jim Pillen, a hog producer and University of Nebraska regent; Charles Herbster, a cattle producer and businessman, and state Senator Brett Lindstrom.

Herbster had the backing of former President Donald Trump, who visited the state earlier for a Herbster rally, according to Nebraska internet news accounts.

Pillen won the GOP gubernatorial nomination while Herbster came in second.

National political observers said the loss could not be viewed as sign that Trump is losing support of his base, given that Herbster was far from the ideal candidate.

The outgoing governor, Ricketts accused Herbster of moving his business out of state and supporting higher taxes. Others questioned the validity of his residency.

Finally, on April 22, the Nebraska Examiner reported that eight women accused Herbster of groping them. He responded with a lawsuit against one of the accusers.

Ricketts gave nearly $1.3 million in March and April to one of the outside groups, the political action committee Conservative Nebraska. The ads paid for by this group focused on Herbster at first, then shifted focus to target Lindstrom with claims that he was not a true conservative.

The late negative ads attacked all three candidates.

The week before election day, it came out with two new anti-Herbster ads.

The word “liar” was used a lot.

Nebraska and Wyoming have much in common.

Both are the reddest of the red states.

Both have serious fractures in their GOP hierarchy. That is apparent in the Nebraska campaign. The winner, Pillen, had the backing of the traditional GOP. Herbster had Trump and other non-tradition Republicans.

In Wyoming we recently witnessed the Laramie County Republicans walk out of a state convention after having been stripped of their full complement of delegates for minor procedure errors.

The hard right wing leadership also did the same for the state’s other largest county, Natrona for the same reason.

The reasons given were rules infractions. Critics said the smaller counties also committed minor errors but were not punished.

This means that Wyoming moderate Republicans from the two largest counties will have only a wee voice in shaping the GOP’s direction. The newly-cleansed party will conform to the ideas of the hard right leadership.

In the Nebraska contest, the candidates jockeyed to see who could be the most conservative.

We see that all the time in Wyoming elections.

Two issues that were prominent in Nebraska were abortion and critical race theory.

They are the biggies in Wyoming, too, and will be a major topic in the state’s forthcoming elections and particularly in the contest for state superintendent of public instruction.

This is interesting. The same issues will be debated in a large number of GOP dominated states. They all have the same agenda, the same playbook.

Think about it.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net.

