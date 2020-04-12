Barron: The new online virtual legislative session

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s Legislature is far from alone in the need for a special session to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and associated pressing issues like decisions on spending the new federal money.
According to the National Conference on State Legislatures, at least 24 legislatures as of April 8 have suspended or postponed their sessions because of the pandemic crisis.
Some states closed their sessions abruptly with important work left dangling as the coronavirus social distancing and closure rules went into effect. The Colorado Legislature quit without passing a budget.
Wyoming’s legislature passed a budget bill before it adjourned the budget session in March, sticking to the original schedule.
If Wyoming legislative leaders delay a special session for a few months, they may not have to learn to cope with the snags inherent in an online virtual session.
By then, the number of viral cases may have diminished in sufficient numbers to relax the restrictions so the 90 lawmakers can meet in one place and in person.
Other states are going ahead with their resumed or special sessions using Zoom or other technologies.
The Utah Legislature is scheduled to convene April 15 or 16 for a virtual online session.
Utah’s legislative leaders have already been criticized for violating the state’s public meetings law.
They were accused of failing to notify the public of a meeting via telephone.
According to published accounts, no one is threatening a lawsuit over the omission; it is being recognized as an innocent mistake by lawmakers who are plowing new electronic meeting ground.
The Utah lawmakers, meanwhile, are trying to figure out how they will handle public hearings on bills. One of those bills — to revise the state budget — is bound to have considerable public interest.
Hawaii’s legislators won’t have that problem. Hawaii Gov. David Ige last month suspended state laws regarding public records and requirements that agencies meet in public.
Last week, the Minnesota Legislature quickly passed a $330 million coronavirus response bill, according to Governing.com.
The lawmakers dodged the public meetings law by working in small groups to avoid a quorum. Normally, bills have to be posted 24 hours in advance, with amendments posted 12 hours in advance.
Tracking bills is difficult in the best of circumstances, even when all the legislative seats are filled.
Transparency is always a problem. It sounds like an impossibility in an online virtual session if the public and news media cannot find out about meetings that normally would be public, but may not be in an abnormal session.
And then there are the lobbyists.
Normally lobbyists meet personally face-to-face with legislators to argue their case and maybe schmooze a bit.
In the new virtual meeting world, they must rely on email, text messages, phone calls and even Facebook to keep in touch with lawmakers.
It may be more efficient and, of course, safer, but the electronics communication route seems sterile.
Some states are ahead in the move to digital sessions. New Jersey legislators voted by phone last month for a bill to allow financial assistance to workers impacted by the pandemic. A week earlier the Legislature passed a law to allow remote voting.
A number of states, including Wyoming, have yet to set a date for a special or resumed session.
These sessions, when and if they do occur, are expected to be short and absent of any controversial bills that could bog down the system. They will be pretty much all business with more prayers than songs.
The bright side is that holding a session by Zoom or some other virtual meeting system is a temporary necessity.
That is good to know, because modern technology can augment but not replace the old system of meetings and legislative sessions with real, live people working together side-by-side.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!