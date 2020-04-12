Barron: The new online virtual legislative session

Utah’s legislative leaders have already been criticized for violating the state’s public meetings law.

They were accused of failing to notify the public of a meeting via telephone.

According to published accounts, no one is threatening a lawsuit over the omission; it is being recognized as an innocent mistake by lawmakers who are plowing new electronic meeting ground.

The Utah lawmakers, meanwhile, are trying to figure out how they will handle public hearings on bills. One of those bills — to revise the state budget — is bound to have considerable public interest.

Hawaii’s legislators won’t have that problem. Hawaii Gov. David Ige last month suspended state laws regarding public records and requirements that agencies meet in public.

Last week, the Minnesota Legislature quickly passed a $330 million coronavirus response bill, according to Governing.com.

The lawmakers dodged the public meetings law by working in small groups to avoid a quorum. Normally, bills have to be posted 24 hours in advance, with amendments posted 12 hours in advance.

Tracking bills is difficult in the best of circumstances, even when all the legislative seats are filled.