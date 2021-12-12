Barron: The redistricting time crunch

CHEYENNE — A better way to handle legislative redistricting is with a representative group rather than a legislative committee.

That was the recommendation of Jennifer Lowe, the executive director of the Equality State Policy Center.

Lowe commented on the heavy work schedule of the Joint Corporations Committee on Elections and Political Subdivisions .

The committee is trying to develop a legislative redistricting plan as required by the Wyoming Constitution and which will remain in place for the next decade.

Lowe offered the suggestion during a recent two-day committee meeting which demonstrated why redistricting is the rawest political activity and one that might be better off in the hands of an independent group.

A total of 21 states have redistricting commissions.

Supporters say they provide a buffer from politics and reduce intervention of the courts.

Adding to the tension this year is the lateness of receiving the census data, a national problem blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The short time frame has limited the amount of time the lawmakers can devote to public comment.

Nebraska, for example held public hearings on a plan the legislators had adopted by vote a few days earlier, according to an article in Governing.com.

That’s pretty blatant. I think the Wyoming committee has held plenty of public comment. Yet the legislators are on a short time frame.

During the Cheyenne meeting, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, a co-chairman of the corporations committee, said he promised legislative leaders the committee would have something by December.

Zwonitzer pushed for the committee to vote on some plan so the legislators would have something to work on.

The committee has a number of problems but the biggest seems to be the move to allow Laramie County an additional House seat, for a total of 11.

Laramie County grew by 8600 people in the last decade. That number is shy of the number needed for another full seat. It would mean only 10 and a half seats which is unworkable.

Supporters maintain that the county will have the population necessary well before the next census

Gunnar Malm, a Laramie County commissioner who also is in the real estate business, said a number of subdivisions are coming to the ranchettes area in east Cheyenne while others are currently being built to the south.

“People are moving here,” he said, adding that in ten years it could be more difficult to add the 11th seat.

But Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, working on his fifth redistricting plan, objected to Laramie County getting an 11th seat.

Natrona County in the 1980’s expected good population growth but it never developed, he said.

The committee earlier decided to keep the Legislature at his current size of 30 senators and 60 representatives.

The senate seats are nested in house districts.

What causes the heartburn is the reality that one more senator for Laramie County means some other county, possibly in the southwest, loses a senator.

After his plan failed, Scott erupted and said was “disgusted” with one county for its lack of statesmanship. He didn’t name the county but he apparently meant Laramie County.

He said he would have a personal bill, as opposed to a committee bill, drafted.

Zwonitzer got in some digs, too. He said, pointedly, that he didn’t like the way some maps were drawn. “They look funny because I know where people live,” he said, a suggestion that some were drawn to protect an incumbent or incumbents.

Laramie County is a redistricting headache. It is bordered on the south and east by Colorado and Nebraska, respectively. The only way it can expand is to the north to Platte and Goshen Counties or west to Albany County.

The committee will meet again later and maybe all will go well. But there are snags ahead in other parts of the state as well. The Big Horn Basin has always been difficult to carve out whether it is for school consolidation or redistricting.

The tone of that tense and intense two-day meeting could be an argument for an independent commission.

A group of people who have no skin in the game, as it were, could sit down and with computer help fit the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle into a constitutionally acceptable house and senate — one-man one vote.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0