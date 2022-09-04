Barron: The search for property tax relief

CHEYENNE — A legislative working group is trying to find two kinds of property tax relief for residents upset by soaring property values.

One type that would help sooner is the homeowners’ tax credit program, dormant for lack of legislative money. The other is longer term: a proposed constitutional amendment that can’t get on the general election ballot until 2024.

Currently, the Wyoming Constitution lists three classes of property: minerals; industrial and all “other property, real and personal.”

Residential property is included in the third class.

The most popular amendment being considered by the legislators would add a fourth class to the constitution for residential property.

This would give the lawmakers some flexibility in setting the rates for dealing with property taxes.

During a Legislative group meeting last Thursday, some members spoke of dropping the tax rate on residential property from the current 9.5% to 7.5%.

One of the county assessors pointed out that in the early 1980’s the state was broke, or nearly so, and raised the property tax rate to collect more revenue.

The legislates also were reminded that 60% of the revenue from local property taxes goes to run K-12 public schools.

Getting a constitutional amendment on the ballot is difficult.

First, you have to get it through both houses of the Legislature with two-thirds majority votes from each.

Than it must get an okay from the governor to get on the next general election ballot. To pass the amendment must get a majority of votes cast (not just a majority of the votes for the amendment).

This means that people who don’t vote on an amendment count as a “no” vote.

In last year’s budget session, Senate President Don Dockstader, R-Afton, sponsored a constitutional amendment that would have added a provision to allow property tax exemptions, if necessary, to help older people and the infirm.

The bill, Senate Joint Resolution 2, passed the Senate easily but died in the House when time ran out.

Dockstader said in an e-mail last week that he has pre-filed the bill again to be introduced in the general session in January.

He and Rep. Evan Simpson, also R-Afton, developed a list of four possible options to be considered.

All of them are also listed on the working groups agenda that included 13 options, all previously enacted property tax reform programs.

Option number four is reactivation of the homeowners’ tax credit program, already on the books, but inactive. Originally the program required a state reimbursement to counties and cities which may be my it is no longer active.

The option sheet from Dockstader and Simpson said the program does not need a set reimbursement.

Of good news to participants, this program does not require any forms to fill or documents, like income tax returns, to show the homeowners’ financial status.

A longer term option on both lists would lock in property values at the 2019 assessed level. This means the homeowners’ assessed value would be fixed as long as they own that property.

State tax officials warned the group to study this and other approaches carefully before adopting it.

The committee members also considered a percentage cap to limit increased valuations of property. And they discussed what could be done to make more attractive the program to delay property tax payments until a property is sold.

County assessors said homeowners who were eligible for the program rejected it because they don’t want a lien put on their property.

This program was started by Teton County lawmakers years ago to help long term residents who could no longer afford to pay their property taxes because of ballooning house values.

The working group’s job is to winnow the list of 13 property tax reforms enacted previously to provide recommendations to the Joint Interim Revenue Committee when it meets again in a couple of weeks.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, the chairman, said one question is whether to draft a narrow constitutional amendment, focused only on the creation of the fourth class for residential property.

The alternative is a broader amendment that would enable changes in the overall system.

Case warned of the danger of moving too many versions because it could result in competing amendments that will confuse voters.