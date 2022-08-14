Barron: The struggles of third political parties

CHEYENNE — In the 1894 election for Wyoming governor, Lewis C. Tidball ran as a third candidate on the Populist Party ticket.

A former house speaker, Tidball lost the election to Republican William A. Richards. He received 2,178 votes, or about 11% of the total number cast.

That election pretty much reflects the election record of other third party candidates for higher political office over the years.

It’s not very impressive.

Currently Wyoming has four recognized political parties — Republican, Democrat, Libertarian and the Constitution Party.

Others have come and gone. Remember the Country Party?

It vanished, possibly because it was so similar to the Constitution Party.

In this state, the third parties have been a variation of conservative parties. There have been few to represent the more liberal side of politics and the social order.

That is why the newest third party nationally is so different.

Called “the Forward Party,” it is appealing to centrists, the middle-of-the-road voters who have been abandoned by the far left and the far right.

From that aspect, the entry is refreshing and offers something different and new.

It was created by the merger of three independent efforts: the center-right Renew America Movement, the center-left Forward Party led by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and the centrist Serve America Movement led by former Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly.

The new party will not have a presidential candidate in 2024 nor will it have a platform. Apparently it is geared to be a local endeavor. Every state can create its own model. It’s kind of a build-your-own-party apparatus.

Yet if history is any indicator, this party will flourish briefly and perish as its predecessors have.

The most successful national third party candidate in recent history was Ross Perot. Remember him? The feisty little Texas billionaire with the maps and rants against the North American Free Trade Agreement. He talked of the “giant sucking sound”’ that represented investors leaving the U.S.

Another big tissue for Perot was a balanced budget.

Perot received 20% of the popular vote but zero electoral votes, the ones that count.

Her ran for president again in 1996 under the new banner of his Reform Party. The second time, he polled 8% of the popular vote.

“Perot’s 1992 campaign revealed the potential power of an independent candidate with a strong base of financial support. His success in winning about 20 percent of the popular vote in 1992 neither produced comparable support in the Electoral College nor changed the results of that year’s election. However, Perot’s campaign had a significant impact on American politics because it forced President Clinton to devote greater attention to the nation’s budget deficit, one issue that Perot had used to great advantage,” said one Internet source.

Also Perot’s “United We Stand” organization paved the way for the Reform Party, but it was taken over in the 2000 election by right-wing supporters of Patrick Buchanan, a candidate whose only clear common ground with Perot was opposition to free trade.

As often happens when third party efforts fail, Perot’s ideas and uses were plucked off by the other political parties and adopted as their own issues.

In Wyoming, the only recent third party movement to stir any interest was that of Taylor Haynes.

At that time, after the 2010 elections, I thought this might mean future room for third party candidates.

An independent candidate, Haynes was a write-in for governor.

A retired Laramie County physician and rancher, Haynes received nearly 14,000 votes to place third in the Nov. 2, 2010 election for governor.

He was, understand, just a write-in candidate.

He also was a Tea Party member who also had the backing of the Constitution Party. With 7% of the vote, he outpolled Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Mike Wheeler of Casper, who received 5,362 votes.

As with all third party efforts, this one faded.

Strangely to me, unlike other third parties, the Tea Party has no structure as a bona fide political party.

Instead, it has been a movement and a very powerful force in the new Republican Party.