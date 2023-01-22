Barron: The Utopia of equal taxation

CHEYENNE — One of the more interesting bills filed for this legislative session isn’t going anywhere but would make a meaty interim study topic.

Sponsored by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, an attorney, it would have erased a number of sales tax exemptions now in effect while reducing the 4% state sales tax rate.

Brown mentioned the word “Utopian” in describing the bill.

His ambitious goal, he said, was to develop an equitable tax base for the state.

The House Revenue Committee voted to table the bill after no one came forward to support it during a public hearing.

Brown said the people who would benefit could not attend because they are working.

Several people were there to oppose it. They were working but as lobbyists for the entities that enjoy the tax exemptions.

Those entities would be getting tax increases if the bill passed.

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, who made the motion to table, added that the bill and the issue raised represented a possible interim topic. Chairman Rep. Steve Harshman, R- Casper, agreed.

Meanwhile the state continues to lose millions of dollars from hundreds of sales tax exemptions handed out over the years.

If you are interested on the list of exemptions you can find it under Title 39 in state statutes on the Legislature’s web page.

And the Legislature continues to defeat bills that would remove one or two of those exemptions.

Similar bills have been the object of legislative interim committee work in the past. One such venture failed to repeal any exemption after a series of public hearings.

Instead, that committee added yet another exemption.

The reason for the failure is that every tax exemption has a constituency and the majors ones hire lobbyists to work their cause.

Also, this Legislature, like the last one has a significant segment of members who are wed to the Death Before Taxes (DBT) edict adopted by the state Republican Party.

So, that played a part as well in the lack of support for Brown’s bill.

And so it goes.

Yet the “no new taxes on citizens” position is not something fresh to the state or its lawmakers.

According to former Governor David Freudenthal’s book, “The Paradox of Plenty,” the movement developed gradually through 1974.

“Confident predictions of inevitable development encouraged a far less solicitous attitude towards industry,” he wrote.

Instead the state began taxing industry to pay for the costs of dealing with impact on its citizens and communities from that development. Wyoming was in a big boom from coal strip mining.

“It would be nearly two decades before Wyoming reluctantly chose a tax increase on its citizens to support existing services,” he added, referring to the tax increase to 4 cents in the 1990s.

This is a good book, especially if you are interested in Wyoming’s history of the last 50 years and wonder how we got where we are today as a state.

The total “Paradox of Plenty” is an economic theory to assess development in third world counties. It is also known as the “commodity curse,” wrote Freudenthal, an economist as well as an attorney.

A commodity state or region is one that depends on a single industry or industrial sector for jobs, economic activity and tax revenues to support public services. And that’s what Wyoming has been for nearly half a century.

But Wyoming does differ from other commodity states in that residents have enjoyed significant economic gains from the extractive industry.

The way to graduate from the commodity state pit means residents must bear more of the tax burden. Adopting tax rates like Nevada or South Dakota — two states that also have no income tax — would raise nearly $2.2 billion in additional revenue, Freudenthal wrote.

Also important is a robust economic development program.

Then maybe we can say — after talking about it for decades — Wyoming did indeed diversify its economy.

I doubt that we’re going to make much progress in that direction with this Legislature this year or next.

For starters, we are a long way from the Utopia of an equal tax base.