Barron: The words of Frank Luntz

CHEYENNE — I see where Frank Luntz was one of the keynote speakers for the recent meeting of the Western Governors’ Association in Coronado, Calif.

The bit of news brought to mind the time Luntz was the guest speaker at the Wyoming Contractors’ Association convention at the (now gone) Hitching Post. He also was here to promote his new book “Words That Work.”

The year was 2007.

At that time, Luntz was a Republican pollster and strategist and frequent performer on Fox News. He quit the Republican party in January 2021 and also is no longer connected to Fox News, according to published accounts. The cause of the split with the GOP was his criticism of comments made by former President Donald Trump and the usual nasty backlash (He called Luntz “a low-class upstart,” and demanded his ouster from the TV network.)

For the recent governors’ conference, Luntz was labelled a communications specialist.

In recent years he is known for his focus groups as a method to gauge public opinion trends. It is an imperfect substitute for telephone polling which has severe limits because of unlisted cell phones and do-not-call blocks.

In the past, Luntz worked with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and the Republicans’ successful 1994 congressional race and also was a adviser to Rudy Guilliani.

A wordster, Luntz referred to inheritance tax as “death taxes” and used other negative words to describe the Democrats and their platform.

When he was in Cheyenne, he predicted Hillary Clinton would be the next president.

That was wrong, but he wasn’t the only pollster on that track.

During an interview in 2007 he said that regardless of the voter registration figures, Wyoming wasn’t as Republican as most people thought.

“Voters have such a deep independent streak and they don’t like Washington,” he said.

I thought that comment showed an unusual understanding of the mystique of the Wyoming voter.

During his talk to the contractors’ he said the word “infrastructure” was one to avoid because it is bureaucratic and “political.” Instead you should talk about specifics — schools, highways, reservoirs.

Don’t use the word “developer” either; it means someone who cuts down trees.

Try using smart growth instead of sprawl, and timber harvest, not clear-cutting.

Good words include innovation, designer, professional and safety, like public safety instead of fighting crime.

Luntz had the same basic message for the governors — simplify language and use words to influence and motivate people.

“If we want to end the ugliness in this country, communication is key.” he said, according to the Western Governor’s Association web site.

An earlier keynoter at the governors’conference was Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Luntz was critical of her choice of words, specifically “climate change.”

“If she uses the word ‘climate change,’ she automatically loses one-third of her audience,” he said. “One-third simply do not accept it and consider that partisan. You talk about climate, but not climate change.”

Luntz also told the governor they need to start calling out misinformation about everything from COVID-19 to the vaccine to rumors about themselves. It no longer works to ignore this bad information. It is now critical to get the truth before the public.

He also said the word “mandate” is off-putting.

Luntz has an impressive background. He holds a doctorate in politics from Trinity College, Oxford.

He describes his specialty as “testing language and finding words that will help his clients sell their product or turn public opinion on a candidate.

He is also an author of business books dealing with communication strategies and public opinion.

When he was in Cheyenne those years ago, he gave me a copy of his book and signed it for me. I told him my name was pronounced Jo-Ann and spelled Joan.

He thought that was crazy. So he inscribed my book with the note;

“Joan, you need to do something about your name.”

Words matter but so do names.

