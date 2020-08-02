Barron: This was polio

Their lungs didn’t work.

And they didn’t live long. The blonde mother in the portable respirator died; her daughter survived and was eventually able to walk with braces.

The patients in the iron lungs followed a pattern; they would return home, get a cold and would be back in the hospital with pneumonia. Finally, they didn’t come back.

Several years later, when the polio vaccine was first available, doctors and nurses, including me, were the first to volunteer to work in school clinics to get all the children immunized.

We were so grateful to have our children protected and not have to dread the summer months when polio seemed to strike the hardest.

I cannot remember any resistance to the vaccine, although I’m sure there must have been some pockets.

Later in the 1960s, after my family moved to Wyoming, I recall the backlash against fluoridation of water.

The rumors were pretty wild. The Russians were poisoning the water so they could take over our minds. That sort of thing.

Amazingly, some people agreed with that and other conspiracy theories.