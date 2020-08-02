Barron: This was polio

CHEYENNE — After a hasty war marriage and a seven-day honeymoon, I returned to university hospitals in Iowa City to finish my senior year.
My rotation assignment was the isolation unit, including the post-polio ward.
Iowa in the late 1940s and early 1950s was plagued with a terrifying polio epidemic.
The patients in the isolation unit were the unlucky ones who did not recover quickly and were forced to return to the hospital.
There was a mother and daughter duo, both pretty blondes.
The mother was on a portable respirator.
The majority in the unit were young men in their 20s and 30s on respirators— the iron lung.
As student nurses, our primary job was to help the Red Cross nurses who ran the unit.
I was surprised the first day to see the Red Cross nurses help the patients in respirators smoke cigarettes.
They won’t live long, I was advised.
Because they were helpless, these patients required an enormous amount of personal care.
One young man asked me to clean his nose.
Cleaning their bodies had to be a quick team effort because they could not survive long outside the respirators.
Their lungs didn’t work.
And they didn’t live long. The blonde mother in the portable respirator died; her daughter survived and was eventually able to walk with braces.
The patients in the iron lungs followed a pattern; they would return home, get a cold and would be back in the hospital with pneumonia. Finally, they didn’t come back.
Several years later, when the polio vaccine was first available, doctors and nurses, including me, were the first to volunteer to work in school clinics to get all the children immunized.
We were so grateful to have our children protected and not have to dread the summer months when polio seemed to strike the hardest.
I cannot remember any resistance to the vaccine, although I’m sure there must have been some pockets.
Later in the 1960s, after my family moved to Wyoming, I recall the backlash against fluoridation of water.
The rumors were pretty wild. The Russians were poisoning the water so they could take over our minds. That sort of thing.
Amazingly, some people agreed with that and other conspiracy theories.
I don’t know if that was the first sign of what was to come with the active anti-science anti-vaccine movement we have today.
The Department of Health began having problems with the anti-vaxx group because they refused to allow their children to be immunized to attend school.
The department managed to negotiate a solution to guarantee that enough children were immunized to confer herd immunity on the whole, including the kids of the anti-vaxxers.
Will that work today, when and if we get a vaccine to control the new coronavirus?
One of my friends, a reasonably intelligent woman, refused to get a flu shot a few years ago because her daughter and granddaughters told her it was poison.
Where did they find that bit of information? On the internet, of course.
I tried to dissuade her, but to no avail. So she quit her job at a health club rather than get a flu shot.
Unfortunately, it seems as through the anti-science movement has gained strength in recent years.
An article in the May 13, 2020 online issue of Science said vaccine opponents are gaining in the Facebook “battle for hearts and minds.”
And other online science sources tell of medical schools and other institutions offering courses in science journalism to help scientists explain health issues and vaccines to the lay public.
Yet Europe, although doing better than the U.S. in slowing down the pandemic, also is beset with vaccine opponents and conspiracists, although not to the degree in this country.
At the same time, there’s no question that the leading epidemiologists who have the responsibility of informing the public are under increasing attack.
And that is most unfortunate.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
