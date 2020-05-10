Barron: Those obnoxious federal auditors

CHEYENNE —During the meeting of the Legislature’s Management Council last week, Gov. Mark Gordon emphasized the need to adhere to all federal rules when dealing with the big bucks Wyoming will receive to help with the coronavirus pandemic and the economic collapse.
He told the legislative leaders that State Auditor Kristi Racines assured him there would be federal audits of all the money regardless of who is in the White House.
“Federal auditors, as my good friends in Sundance know, are obnoxious,” Gordon said.
Gordon then outlined his phased plan for spending the state’s $1.2 billion share from the federal government.
Gordon’s comments echo the concerns of other state leaders who fear wandering astray from the often onerous reporting requirements that go along with federal money.
Former Gov. Dave Freudenthal was in the last of his two terms in office when the Great Recession of 2008 hit. The result of some very, very bad home mortgage loans, the crisis threatened to sink the national economy.
The result was the Economic Stimulus Act, enacted in February 2008.
It was followed a year later by the American Restoration and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) which cost a then-record $800 billion.
The new president, Barak Obama, signed the bill into law.
He made local officials nervous when he called for a “new level of transparency” for state and local government spending of the economic stimulus money.
Freudenthal said more than once that his goal in his last term was to stay out of jail.
He told his state agency heads to protect him by being super-careful with the money and accurate in their accounting.
As a former U.S. Attorney for Wyoming, Freudenthal was aware how fussy some federal auditors could be.
The 2008-2009 program called for many of the actions being taken by the government in the current crisis.
At that time, the state’s economic stimulus website contained nearly 20 pages of various grants, their status and whether the state had applied for one.
Freudenthal was selective in choosing grants to apply for.
The state spent most of the money on highways, roads, sewer and water projects, other public works projects and one-time infrastructure investments. This spending had the quickest impact on unemployment in Wyoming, officials said at the time.
Other states were short-sighted and used the one-time stimulus money to cover holes in their budgets. When the stimulus money dried up in two years, those states still had the persisting budget shortfall problem. but no federal money to cover it.
Unlike today, Wyoming escaped the worst of the economic downturn nearly ten years ago, although signs suggested trouble ahead.
The rationale for the ARRA program was based on the Keynesian economic theory that during recessions the government should offset the decrease in private spending with an increase in public spending to save jobs.
A majority of economists later said the $800 billion in ARRA federal money succeeded in bringing the nation out of the recession by late 2009.
But the stimulus also fired up the right-wing Tea Party movement and may have contributed to the Republicans winning the House in the 2010 midterms according to published reports.
Only three Republican Senator voted for ARRA and no Republican House members did so.
Meanwhile, during last week’s the legislature leadership meeting with the governor, House Speaker Steve Harshman of Casper noted that people are asking him how the Legislature can spend that much money —the $1.2 billion share.
The legislators, he said, could easily spend $10 billion on cities and towns, school community colleges, the university, health care and businesses that shut down because of health orders.
The pent-up need is there.
“It’s not going to be perfect but I hope we can do some good,” Harshman added.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
