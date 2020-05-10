Barron: Those obnoxious federal auditors

The new president, Barak Obama, signed the bill into law.

He made local officials nervous when he called for a “new level of transparency” for state and local government spending of the economic stimulus money.

Freudenthal said more than once that his goal in his last term was to stay out of jail.

He told his state agency heads to protect him by being super-careful with the money and accurate in their accounting.

As a former U.S. Attorney for Wyoming, Freudenthal was aware how fussy some federal auditors could be.

The 2008-2009 program called for many of the actions being taken by the government in the current crisis.

At that time, the state’s economic stimulus website contained nearly 20 pages of various grants, their status and whether the state had applied for one.

Freudenthal was selective in choosing grants to apply for.

The state spent most of the money on highways, roads, sewer and water projects, other public works projects and one-time infrastructure investments. This spending had the quickest impact on unemployment in Wyoming, officials said at the time.