Every year late in the session the Wyoming Senate votes on the governor’s appointees to a slew of state boards and commissions.

This can be a touchy vote. Presumably those names have been vetted by the Republican caucus.

That is important because the GOP has a super majority in the legislature. And if a senator or two objects to one of the nominees, it is taken care of outside the public eye.

The purpose of this secrecy is to avoid embarrassing the person nominated and, perhaps more important, the governor.

During the recent session, the Senate voted against one of Republican Gov. Mark Gordon’s appointment in the public session.

The target was Dustin Spomer of Powell, who was on the list for re-appointment to the Industrial Siting Council, which he chairs.

Spomer also is a member of the Park County’s GOP central committee.

Two Park County senators, Tim French and Dan Laursen, both also of Powell and both hard right conservatives, made the motion to reject Spomer’s re-appointment.

So what did Spomer do to deserve being dumped after six years on the council?.

Apparently nothing connected with the council.

According to various published accounts, the two senators didn’t like his politics. Laursen was quoted as saying he was concerned those leanings, whatever they were, would affect some of the council decisions on major new industrial projects.

The council itself was born during the beginning of the coal boom in the Powder River Basin in the 1970’s. Its main purpose was to insure that industry would be helping communities with social and economic costs of dealing with an influx of workers and other impacts.

The two senators were called down to Gordon’s office one at a time, where the governor apparently unloaded on them. This meeting and a lot of activity from the governor’s staff and other supporter resulted in a second, successful vote.

Gordon had a similar negative vote on his appointment list before.

In 2021 the Senate refused to confirm three Democrats — two to the Environmental Quality Council and one to the Water Development Commission.

The two commissions require a political split in appointees. Gordon’s office said the senate objections were not fully disclosed until after the appointment list was made public.

It seems to me that was a large dose of political sabotage.

Gordon yanked his list and offered a new one that the Senate approved.

In other words, Gordon caved. Perhaps he should have copied the tactics of one of his predecessors.

Gov. Ed Herschler, who served for 12 years, beginning in the mid-1970’s, took a hard-line approach toward opponents of his appointees.

A Democrat with a Republican-dominated legislature, Herschler was a formidable governor.

Late one session, the word spread that his list of appointees hit a snag — I think it was a Game and Fish Commission appointment. That was a hot one at that time along with the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees and the Highway Commission.

Herschel and the GOP Majority Floor Leader Neal Stafford from Campbell County had some unfruitful meetings over the list. He and Herschler usually got along.

It was all getting pretty tense.

Later I saw Herschler in his office. He pointed to a small box sitting on top of a file cabinet. If the Senate rejects his candidate, he said, he would pull a name from that box of someone that the lawmakers hate more than his chosen guy (they were all guys; it was the Game and Fish Commission).

The word spread and the issue was resolved.

Back to now.

Gordon didn’t cave this time. Good for him. He used his chief executive clout to get the guy he wanted.