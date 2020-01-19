Barron: Too many task forces, Scott says

Also there are difficulties in the “hand-off” of patients discharged from the Wyoming State Hospital at Evanston into the community, he said, including confusion over the roles of mental health centers.

Patients who had been committed under Title 25 as a danger to themselves or others will need continued treatment.

Other types of mental illness that are not at the level that triggers involuntary commitment can be dealt with in the community health centers. What the tasks force needs to determine is how best to handle these cases and at what cost. In addition, there is the need for treatment of the estimated 80 percent of prison inmates who suffer from mental health issues and substance abuse, and who will go back into the community.

“We can do a lot next year without funding,” Scott said, “then we will need a source of funding.”

Scott had hoped that source of funding would be a small tax increase on beer and alcohol, but the committee earlier voted it down.

He thinks that still is the way to go and it is not unreasonable to tax the people who consume these beverages, including the 6 to 8 percent of drinkers who get in trouble because of alcohol.