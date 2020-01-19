Barron: Too many task forces, Scott says

CHEYENNE — A legislative interim committee recently voted to create a ‘task force on behavioral health’ to study mental health and substance abuse needs in the state.
The idea, sponsors said, is to continue the work of a select legislative committee 15 years ago on essentially the same topic.
A majority of the Joint Interim Committee on Health agreed more study is needed and approved the proposed legislation to create the task force.
Rep. Sue Wilson of Cheyenne, a committee co-chair, said there was plenty left to study.
“There are a billion issues,” Wilson wrote in an e-mail. “Workforce shortages and access to services pretty well covers most of it.”
One member, Sen. Charles Scott of Casper, who is committee co-chairman, agreed on the need. But he voted against the task force bill.
How come, you may wonder.
The veteran Republican lawmaker said he voted no because he believes the Legislature has too many task forces.
“We’re going too far down the road to making a full-time Legislature,” he said in a telephone interview last week.
The committee should tackle the study as an interim topic.
Legislators appointed to a task force or a select committee have extra work in meetings outside of their regular interim committee work.
For example, the 2005 Select Committee on Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services had seven days of meetings in the summer of 2005 in addition to the meeting days of their respective legislative committees.
At some point, Scott said, legislative work takes too much time and makes it harder and harder for talented, active citizens like Tom Stroock, Warren Morton and Rich Cathcart to serve.
Instead, the Legislature will be comprised largely of retired people or younger folks with considerable personal wealth or workers who can serve without losing income from their jobs.
I agree with Scott on task forces. A recent study demonstrated the outsized workload carried by Legislative Service Office staffers. That workload is partially driven by the number of interim studies, which are requested by committees and authorized by the legislative management council leaders.
Those leaders might cut back on the numbers to a few key priorities. As for the current proposed task on behavioral health as the bill is titled, Scott said there clearly is a need.
Too much in the state’s mental health system has not kept up with inflation.
Also there are difficulties in the “hand-off” of patients discharged from the Wyoming State Hospital at Evanston into the community, he said, including confusion over the roles of mental health centers.
Patients who had been committed under Title 25 as a danger to themselves or others will need continued treatment.
Other types of mental illness that are not at the level that triggers involuntary commitment can be dealt with in the community health centers. What the tasks force needs to determine is how best to handle these cases and at what cost. In addition, there is the need for treatment of the estimated 80 percent of prison inmates who suffer from mental health issues and substance abuse, and who will go back into the community.
“We can do a lot next year without funding,” Scott said, “then we will need a source of funding.”
Scott had hoped that source of funding would be a small tax increase on beer and alcohol, but the committee earlier voted it down.
He thinks that still is the way to go and it is not unreasonable to tax the people who consume these beverages, including the 6 to 8 percent of drinkers who get in trouble because of alcohol.
Otherwise, he said he cannot see any funding available in the states’ existing revenue stream.
The 2005 select committee heads, meanwhile, found their assignment — eight separate issues, such as cost-effective alternates to current substance abuse and mental health services — to be a bit too much to handle. Their report focused on the Wyoming State Hospital, its staffing and funding needs, and recommended continued study of the entire problem.
Scott said the world has changed since that study. The catalyst was the Affordable Care Act, which requires individual health insurance plans to include coverage for behavioral health services. Before the law was passed most individual insurance plans did not cover those services.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.