Barron: Tort reform relic on chopping block

CHEYENNE — It appears that a relic of the tort reform wars of the early 2000s is about to get junked.
House Bill 195 would repeal the 2005 law creating medical review panels.
It was one of the programs targeted by Gov. Mark Gordon in his extensive budget cuts.
The House Appropriations Committee last week voted unanimously to recommend the repealer bill to the full House.
The committee hearing on the bill was a quick and quiet compared to the frantic lobbying by the trial lawyers and the health care providers that enlivened the tort reform debate in 2004.
The only person to testify before the committee was Marcia Shanor, executive director of the Wyoming Trial Lawyers. This group has vigorously opposed to tort reform in general, including the medical review panels.
The purpose of the medical panels was to weed out frivolous medical malpractice lawsuits before they got to court.
Using the panels was voluntary, however. Either side — the claimant or the health care provider — could waive the review process and go straight to court.
And that is what happened to a sizable good portion of the complaints, Shanor said, citing statistics from the office of the attorney general that handles the medical malpractice reviews.
The health care providers were responsible for the bulk of the waivers
As an example, in the 2014 report, of the 54 cases that were handled by the medical review director, 28 were waived by the health care provider and only two proceeded to hearings.
The panels are not being used, Shanor said, and are an extra layer in an expensive process — suing a health care provider.
So where were the health care providers who fought so hard for tort reform in general, including the medical review program 17 years ago?
The Wyoming Medical Society does “formally oppose” repealing the medical review panel but is not actively lobbying against it, “out of recognition of the governor’s will to see it repealed and appreciation for the flaws that exist within the panel in its current structure and form,” said an e-mail from spokesman Sheila Bush,
The Wyoming Medical Society, she added, remains committed to working to fix broken liability systems and in pursuing both traditional and innovative medical liability reforms including revisiting the concept of medical review panels in future years.”
Some historical notes:
In the early 2000’s there was a national movement to curb what some regarded as out of control jury awards in medical malpractice cases and soaring medical malpractice insurance costs.
The big target at the time a cap on the amount of damages a patient or other claimant could collect from a health care provider.
That position put the health care providers in direct conflict with the trial lawyers who represent the plaintiffs and their rights to compensation for injury in these lawsuits.
What ensued was a plain old cat fight between the doctors and the lawyers, with the insurance companies watching from the sidelines.
The cap on damages wasn’t needed, the trial lawyers argued, because Wyoming had not had any outrageous medical malpractice verdicts.
The dispute ended up before the 2004 Wyoming Legislature.
The lawmakers in that session rejected several health care proposals. including a proposed constitutional amendment to allow the state to impose caps on non-economic damages in medical malpractice lawsuits.
Almost immediately after the lawmakers went home, the pressure began for a special session to deal with tort reform.
A new physicians’ lobby with the acronym PUSH (Physicians United to Save Healthcare in Wyoming} appeared in Casper.
The group included about 70 physicians at the Wyoming Medical Center. They warned that doctors would leave Wyoming or retire early if the state failed to act to help control medical malpractice insurance rates.
In response, the Legislature met in a special session and passed the constitutional amendment as well as a second proposed constitutional amendment to allow medical review panels to review medical malpractice claims.
Both health care provider-backed measures were on the November 2004 general election ballot.
The amendment to cap personal injury or tort damages failed with 50.3 percent of voters opposed compared to 48.7 percent in favor.
The voters instead adopted the second constitutional amendment to set up a medical review panel to screen medical malpractice claims.
Now that tool will be gone, too.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net