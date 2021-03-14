Barron: Tort reform relic on chopping block

The health care providers were responsible for the bulk of the waivers

As an example, in the 2014 report, of the 54 cases that were handled by the medical review director, 28 were waived by the health care provider and only two proceeded to hearings.

The panels are not being used, Shanor said, and are an extra layer in an expensive process — suing a health care provider.

So where were the health care providers who fought so hard for tort reform in general, including the medical review program 17 years ago?

The Wyoming Medical Society does “formally oppose” repealing the medical review panel but is not actively lobbying against it, “out of recognition of the governor’s will to see it repealed and appreciation for the flaws that exist within the panel in its current structure and form,” said an e-mail from spokesman Sheila Bush,

The Wyoming Medical Society, she added, remains committed to working to fix broken liability systems and in pursuing both traditional and innovative medical liability reforms including revisiting the concept of medical review panels in future years.”

Some historical notes: