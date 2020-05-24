Barron: Tourism message; wait to travel

CHEYENNE — I’ve always thought that state tourism offices nationwide and especially in Wyoming are marvelous incubators for creativity in marketing.
The slogans are great — “Like No Place on Earth,” “Forever West” and “That’s Wyoming.”
In this year of the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism office slogan is “Wyoming responsibly,” in reference to the restrictions still in place to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
The slogan lacks the zip of earlier offerings but it is in keeping with the unusual, unsettled times.
“At the Wyoming Office of Tourism, the well-being of our residents and visitors is our greatest priority. It is in our nature to be wild and free. And to do so safely, it is important that we all act and adventure responsibly. During times when public health is at risk, we must ask that all travelers and locals respect the health and safety recommendations that have been implemented by staying home to ensure collective wellness. By waiting to travel, we can maintain Wyoming as a wide-open safe haven and source of inspiration,” according to the web page.
The message is: wait to come here.
The state of Colorado is more blunt. The Colorado Tourism Office launched a “Waiting to Co” campaign that urges out-of-state travelers not to visit at this time. instead, the campaign is intended to encourage in-state travel for Colorado residents.
The message is the first of four phases as Colorado waits to open up.
According to published reports, some business owners in Colorado have objected to the move on grounds it is more of a ‘“stay away from Colorado.” campaign.
Colorado’s “safer-at-home order” strongly recommends staying home unless traveling for essential needs. It also discourages anyone from traveling more than 10 miles from their home.
Gov. Jared Polis said earlier that June restrictions may resemble those of May.
Many of the mountain towns, meanwhile, continue to ask visitors to stay away.
Diane Shober, the director of the Wyoming Tourism Office, said all the states are moving at different stages.
She said the state’s “responsibly” slogan is intended to be inspirational as it focuses on safety and visions of future travel plans.
With restrictions being lifted here, the state is moving into a “rebound stage,” she said last week in a telephone interview.
The states need to let travelers know the conditions and restrictions in the states and local cities and towns before they start planning a trip.
Wyoming has not yet hired any paid media for a campaign this summer, she said, as they wait for people to get back on their feet.
“We want Colorado to have a good tourism visitation,” Shober said, adding it is good for the surrounding states like Wyoming.
Tourism is big business. In Wyoming, it is the second largest industry in the state, behind minerals and ahead of agriculture.
In 2019, Wyoming welcomed 9.2 million overnight visitors, who spent $3.95 billion, generated $203 million in local and state taxes and supported 32,570 full- and part-time jobs.
South Dakota also has a slogan that focuses on inspirational messaging rather than the traditional ad campaign, urging people to book their travel plans now.
After the crisis passes, people will have a pent-up demand for travel, said South Dakota Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen, according to a published interview. But right now the strategy is to “weather the storm.”
Nebraska, which never had a stay-at-home order, is opening up more. The passport program is scheduled to open this weekend after being postponed from its normal May 1 start.
The program promotes Nebraska hidden gems, including museums, parks, restaurants, wineries and retails stores. At each passport stop, visitors receive a stamp. The visitors can then submit all the stamps they collected for a prize.
Nebraska is continuing its quirky, self-deprecating tourism ad campaign.
This was clever. The creative folks built it around Nebraska’s reputation as one of the most boring states to drive through in the U.S.
Past slogans included “Lucky for you, there’s nothing to do here,” “Another day on the dusty plains” and “Famous for our flat, boring landscapes.”’
“Honestly it’s not for everyone,” is another one.
And the perky 2020 version, “Not what you thought.”
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
