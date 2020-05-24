Barron: Tourism message; wait to travel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHEYENNE — I’ve always thought that state tourism offices nationwide and especially in Wyoming are marvelous incubators for creativity in marketing.

The slogans are great — “Like No Place on Earth,” “Forever West” and “That’s Wyoming.”

In this year of the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism office slogan is “Wyoming responsibly,” in reference to the restrictions still in place to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The slogan lacks the zip of earlier offerings but it is in keeping with the unusual, unsettled times.

“At the Wyoming Office of Tourism, the well-being of our residents and visitors is our greatest priority. It is in our nature to be wild and free. And to do so safely, it is important that we all act and adventure responsibly. During times when public health is at risk, we must ask that all travelers and locals respect the health and safety recommendations that have been implemented by staying home to ensure collective wellness. By waiting to travel, we can maintain Wyoming as a wide-open safe haven and source of inspiration,” according to the web page.

The message is: wait to come here.