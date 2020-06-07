Barron: Upheaval in Cheyenne Head Start program

CHEYENNE — Laramie County’s Head Start program will be run by a new entity, headquartered in Guernsey in Goshen County.
The program had been under the umbrella of the Laramie County Community Action nonprofit entity since 1969.
It will be now be administered by Wyoming Child and Family Development, Inc. (WCFD), a group that has been running programs for children and families in eastern Wyoming since 1965.
WCFD submitted a competing application for the five-year federal grant and won.
The grant is for about $3 million a year.
Kim Ernst, the interim executive director of Laramie County Community Action, said this was the first time there was competition for the grant.
“I’m sorry we lost it,” he said in an telephone interview last week.
“But I’m glad they got someone in Wyoming who knows Wyoming values.
“We are working with the new people and staff to make the transition,” he added.
That transition already is painful. It involved laying off 46 employees who worked in the Head Start program.
The employees were notified last week that they would not have jobs after June 30, when the contract with the regional Head Start office expires.
The announcement was met with anger and tears, according to a story in the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle by Kathryn Palmer.
It was not clear how many employees the new grant holder would hire.
The administrators also had to notify the parents of 130 children that the Head Start program would be under a new entity at the end of the month.
The new entity, WCFD, currently serves more than 700 children and their families in eight counties. Laramie County’s program will make it nine counties. The organization offers Head Start, Early Head Start, Discovery Preschool and developmental disabilities services from birth to five, according to the WCFD web page.
Although Head Start is widely considered to be the most successful of the programs adopted by Congress as part of the War on Poverty in the 1960s, it is periodically targeted for budget cuts and potential termination.
Critics relied on one contested study that said the program did not help low-income kids in school in the long term.
Payroll cuts were in order in 2011 in the aftermath of the 2008-2009 recession.
That was the same year the federal government changed policy to require Head Start and Early Head Start programs to compete for their next five-year grants if the Dept. of Health and Human Services determined there were deficiencies or other specified conditions found during reviews.
Ernst earlier told the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle that he had not been informed about the reason the federal government rejected Laramie County Community Action’s grant request.
When it was started in 1965, Head Start was intended to be a short summer program to teach low-income children what they needed to know to begin elementary school.
Immensely popular, it was expanded by Congress in 1981.
Several years ago, I interviewed a program director in the Cheyenne program who had been in a Head Start classroom as a pre-schooler.
She said she remembered mostly the meals — not that they were particularly delicious — but that they were so plentiful. Some children from large families were not accustomed to the quantities available.
She also remembered the gift bag that included a blue toothbrush, a blue comb, candy and a Head Start balloon.
In the Head Start classroom, she and the other children learned how to stand in line, wait their turns, raise their hands if they had a question and, in general, how to behave in a classroom.
She said she was ready for kindergarten when the time came.
Meanwhile, the Laramie County Community Action program, another product of the War on Poverty, will continue to operate a health care clinic for low income and homeless people including veterans, as well as programs for housing and helping grandparents who are caregivers for children.
A relatively new and promising program, “Project Hope” helps people get off social services programs and become self-sufficient.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.
