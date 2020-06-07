Barron: Upheaval in Cheyenne Head Start program

The announcement was met with anger and tears, according to a story in the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle by Kathryn Palmer.

It was not clear how many employees the new grant holder would hire.

The administrators also had to notify the parents of 130 children that the Head Start program would be under a new entity at the end of the month.

The new entity, WCFD, currently serves more than 700 children and their families in eight counties. Laramie County’s program will make it nine counties. The organization offers Head Start, Early Head Start, Discovery Preschool and developmental disabilities services from birth to five, according to the WCFD web page.

Although Head Start is widely considered to be the most successful of the programs adopted by Congress as part of the War on Poverty in the 1960s, it is periodically targeted for budget cuts and potential termination.

Critics relied on one contested study that said the program did not help low-income kids in school in the long term.

Payroll cuts were in order in 2011 in the aftermath of the 2008-2009 recession.