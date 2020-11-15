Barron: Warning to women candidates; Don’t run as a Democrat

CHEYENNE — Over the years I have written dozens of stories and columns lamenting the shortage of women in the Wyoming Legislature.

Moreover, I have participated in any number of panels and discussions on how to get more women to run for elected office.

The suggestions included encouraging women to start by taking leadership positions in civic groups, for example, graduating to a contest for a town or city council seat and then a legislative seat.

We examined the many barriers for women, particularly those with children. I don’t think we ever had a solution to that problem other than it was an individual decision. Some families could and did make it work.

The panels and discussions were propelled by the state’s dismal showing nationally in its proportion of women legislators.

What we omitted from our list of suggestions was a big caveat: Do not run for the Wyoming Legislature as a Democrat.

That bit of advice is apparently critical given the results of the Republican sweep in the general election earlier this month.

I counted 11 women who ran on the Democratic ticket for seats in the House and Senate and were defeated in the election. The toll included two incumbents.