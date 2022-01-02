Barron: What happened to Cheyenne Democrats

CHEYENNE — Although it’s hard to believe now, Laramie County years ago was a bellwether county for elections.

Before each national election for president, the national pollsters and journalists came to Cheyenne in some numbers to cover the county political conventions and to interview delegates.

At that time the voter registration in Laramie County was pretty balanced between Democrats and Republicans.

In 1964 Laramie County delegates backed Democrat Lyndon Johnson, the winning candidate for president over Barry Goldwater.

“Most of the Laramie County votes are in Cheyenne, the state capital,” said a New York Times story from that period. “It has 45,000 of the county’s 60,000 residents. The city is the center of labor union strength in the sparsely settled state. Unions have 5,000 members here, including many railroad and oil industry employees.”

The Cheyenne of today is much larger, more diversified and with considerably less union influence. Unions lost much of their power through the right-to-work law passed in the 1960’s. During the 1970’s, Laramie County lost its bellwether status after having backed the winning presidential candidates through the century up to then.

Today, Cheyenne, the largest city in Laramie county, has five seats in the Wyoming Senate and 10 representatives in the House. All are Republican.

According to an online web site, “Better Wyoming” the Republicans have used redistricting tactics to dilute the power of the Democratic Party in Cheyenne.

A progressive-leaning organization, Better Wyoming bills itself as a communications and advocacy hub focusing on issues that affect young people and working families.

In the editorial published in October, the executive editor, Nate Martin, narrated a video that showed how Cheyenne’s Democratic House precincts in the middle of the city had been bundled with conservative Republican rural districts on the outskirts.

“Republican lawmakers have split up this blue bloc of voters between five separate House districts,” he wrote, claiming this is an example of partisan gerrymandering.

Yet voter data shows three Republicans for every Democrat in all of Laramie County with registered independents representing 15 percent of voter registrations.

Martin noted that even if map lines were drawn to more accurately represent the people and their community of interest, Republicans would still hold the majority of the county’s five state Senate and 10 state House seats.

But the Democrats at least could have a chance at some representation.

Martin makes a good argument, but I’m not sure that is the whole story.

I live in west Cheyenne in what is considered the downtown area. just south of Pershing, a few blocks from Warren Air Force Base. (Walking distance to the Capitol building and downtown if you are so inclined.)

For years and years, my representatives (House District 44) and Senators (District 8) were Democrats who had little or no opposition.

An example is Floyd Esquibel, who served in the House from 1997 to 2009, then followed Jayne Mockler as state senator. He served in that capacity until 2017 when he lost to Republican newcomer Allie Ellis.

At the time, some Democrats blamed the loss on the changing demographic in the district. In my neighborhood a lot of young people were moving into the older houses — fixer uppers. They replace an older generation of working people, union members who voted Democratic.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, was co-chairman of the Joint Interim Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political subdivisions in 2011 when those districts lines were drawn for Cheyenne.

Case said recently in an interview that there was no explicit intent by the committee to configure the Cheyenne city districts to dilute the Democratic vote

“But I can see how that can be the effect of the ‘pie slices’ in Cheyenne,” Case said

The other co-chairman from 2011, former Rep. Pete Illoway, R-Cheyenne, did not directly answer the complaint about Cheyenne redistricting.

He did say he is glad he is not part of the redistricting effort this year because of the new problems caused by population changes, like the increases in Cheyenne and Casper.

What you do, he said, is start with a district for the Wind River Indian reservation and work from there.

“You try to fit everything else,” Illoway said. “You keep piecing things together. It is not easy.”

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

