Barron: What happened to the Tea Party?

The tea party itself, a loose organization with no real chosen leaders and a highly diverse membership, eventually became the core of the modern Republican Party, according to Wikipedia.

The former tea party members also became a hard right wing bloc in the Wyoming Legislature who oppose all new taxes. The majority are in the House, where all revenue-raising bills must originate.

Given the state’s sorry long-range financial picture, this presents an enormous dilemma to state officials and legislators who recognize the need for new sources of money to deal with Wyoming’s sharp economic decline from the collapse of the coal industry and other misfortunes.

Legislators got some good news recently with the release of the new revenue report that was less bleak than the one issued by the group of fiscal experts in May. It reduced the original $877 million shortfall to $451 million, largely because of improved sales taxes and assorted other revenue sources, according to published reports.

Coupled with cuts in government spending already in place, the new report means the lawmakers next January will be facing a $225 million budget shortfall.