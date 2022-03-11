Barron: What legislators don’t pass is critical

CHEYENNE — It has been said that the Wyoming Legislature historically has had a pretty good reputation more because of what it hasn’t passed as for what it did approve.

Being a bunch of old-time conservatives, the state’s lawmakers did not want to spend too much, step on voters’ toes or mess with their personal lives.

That attitude has changed over the years. But legislators as a body have been pretty consistent on certain issues as shown by the list of failed bills.

That’s a mixed bag, of course.

One high profile bill to expand Medicaid coverage for the uninsured working poor — as many as 38,000 people — has widespread voter support but didn’t get through again this year.

Supporters say expansion will help reduce the estimated $100 million per year in uncompensated costs now being borne by private providers and hospitals.

The Republican Party opposes expansion, largely over the cost debate. The recurring argument is that the state cannot trust the federal government to keep its end of the bargain. If the feds renege it will cost the state more and more money.

When I was covering the Legislature as a reporter for the Casper Star-Tribune I was puzzled by the consistent rejection of Medicaid expansion bills.

Those bills had so much support not just from residents and groups that represented the working poor but from doctors, nurses, hospitals, churches, AARP, the Wind River Indian tribes and some businesses.

How can you beat that kind of support?

I knew that there were groups opposed like the Liberty Group but they weren’t as vocal or visible as the proponents.

Nevertheless the opponents they won a decade or so ago and they continue to win.

On the other side were bills that should not have passed and didn’t.

These include a number of elections-related proposals.

Two had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump or his son.

The bills would help them their war against GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney. She won the Trump wrath by voting for his impeachment.

One would have required a runoff between the two leading candidates following a primary election for the five statewide elected officials, legislative races and federal offices.

Theoretically this would have meant a face-off election between Cheney and her leading challenger for the GOP nomination for Wyoming's U.S. House representative, Harriet Hageman.

The bill didn’t pass so the old primary free-for-all system will continue.

The other bill would have prohibited voters from changing their registration the day of the election. Instead, the changeover day would have been a couple of months before the election.

This bill was intended to block Democrats and Independents from hanging their party label to GOP so they could vote for Cheney.

It passed the Senate but died in the House after getting a do-not-pass recommendations from the House Appropriations Committee.

These two bills alone show the difference in the Wyoming Senate.

Previously these bills would have started in the House and died in the Senate. Yet in this session as in last, the tenor has changed with the election of more right wing Republicans.

That chamber is now pretty well split as demonstrated by the number of close votes.

In the past the Senate was considered to be the more seasoned, more rational chamber. Their members were more likely to kill controversial bills like the two election proposed changes than to introduce them first.

As of this writing the Legislature had not passed its top priority, a a redistricting bill.

But it did pass another bill as part of its decades long effort to remove tax exemptions when possible. House Bill 21 repeals the repeal the sales tax exemption for one way pagers.

The fiscal note said it’s impossible to estimate how much money this bill will save because the Revenue Department has no information on the use of the exemption, meaning who is taking advantage of it.

Well, it’s a start.

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron @bresnan.net

