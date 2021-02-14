Barron: What’s in a name?

CHEYENNE — Plenty of discussion and division if it’s the name for the new state office building in Casper.

Selecting the moniker has created a sharp split between the State Building Commission, a board that includes the five elected state officials, and a nine-member task force comprised mostly of legislators who have the task of overseeing the Casper project.

The commission majority voted to name the building for the late former Secretary of State Thyra Thomson while the task force chose the late Casper oilman John Wold for the honor. Wold had also been a state legislator and member of Congress as well as chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party.

The names the task force considered earlier also included former Gov. Mike Sullivan; former Gov. Matt Mead, Sen. John Barrasso, and the late former Secretary of State Joe Meyer.

Sullivan’s name came off the list at the request of a group raising money for a new performing arts center that will be near the new office building and will be named for Mike and Jane Sullivan, according to minutes of the Nov. 30, 2020 commission meeting.

Mead’s name fell into the tradition of naming a state building for the governor in office when it was built or construction was authorized.