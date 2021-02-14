Barron: What’s in a name?

CHEYENNE — Plenty of discussion and division if it’s the name for the new state office building in Casper.
Selecting the moniker has created a sharp split between the State Building Commission, a board that includes the five elected state officials, and a nine-member task force comprised mostly of legislators who have the task of overseeing the Casper project.
The commission majority voted to name the building for the late former Secretary of State Thyra Thomson while the task force chose the late Casper oilman John Wold for the honor. Wold had also been a state legislator and member of Congress as well as chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party.
The names the task force considered earlier also included former Gov. Mike Sullivan; former Gov. Matt Mead, Sen. John Barrasso, and the late former Secretary of State Joe Meyer.
Sullivan’s name came off the list at the request of a group raising money for a new performing arts center that will be near the new office building and will be named for Mike and Jane Sullivan, according to minutes of the Nov. 30, 2020 commission meeting.
Mead’s name fell into the tradition of naming a state building for the governor in office when it was built or construction was authorized.
That was the case with the Hathaway and Herschler Buildings in Cheyenne.
The task force wanted the building to bear a name specific to Casper and central Wyoming, according to Sen. Bill Landen of Casper a co-chairman of the task force.
Mead wasn’t from Casper, but Sullivan, Meyer, Barrasso and Wold were. Thomson was from Cheyenne.
Having lived in Casper for about 68 years, Wold fit the task force’s aim to name someone significant to Casper and Wyoming.
During a Nov. 30, 2020 meeting of the State Building Commission, four task force member made their pitch for Wold. it was at that meeting that Secretary of State Ed Buchanan nominated Thyra Thomson. She was the first woman secretary of state, was ex-officio lieutenant governor, was passionate about her role and worked hard and successfully to build Wyoming’s profile, Buchanan said, according to the minutes of the commission’s November meeting.
She also served longer than any statewide official in Wyoming and “is truly inspirational to women,” he added.
Thomson served six, four-year terms as Secretary of State, retiring in 1987. She died in 2013 at age 96.
Buchanan had raised the prospect of naming the building after Thomson months earlier. He said it would be fitting to honor Thomson during 2020 which was an anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming.
Buchanan also noted that it doesn’t appear that any other state office building has ever been named after a woman.
“I think it’s time to change that,” he said, “it’s time to name the Casper office building after the longest serving statewide elected official, who made a great mark on our state during her 24 years of serve as the Wyoming Secretary of State.”
Buchanan added that he also appreciated “the wonderful contributions that John Wold made to our state.”
During the Nov. 2020 meeting, the commission favored Thomson on a 4-1 vote.
Buchanan, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier and Balow voted for Thomson. Gov. Mark Gordon voted for Wold.
At least for now the new Casper State Office Building is officially the Thyra Thomson State Office Building.
That may be only temporary.
Legislators on the task force are proposing a bill this session to name the building after John Wold, Landen said last week.
Meanwhile, the Casper state office building is expected to be finished this year.
As of the January commission meeting, the project was running 60 days behind delays due to caused by high winds last spring and COVID, a status report said.
The cost of the new building on Collins Drive at the edge of Casper’s downtown area was originally estimated at $45.5 million.
When completed it will house state agencies and the new chancery court.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net