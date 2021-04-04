Barron: Where’s the plan?

“We know we have a crisis,” he said, and that sometime someone is going to have to make a hard decision.

But right now, he said, “There is no plan.”

The bigger question, said Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Fremont, is “what is the plan?’”

He questioned whether the plan would be to have new revenues in place in six years or to just “hunker down with our heads in the sand in hopes oil gas and coal will come back to the levels of tens years ago.”

“Maybe we should milk some other cows,” Larsen added.

He suggested the state might look at a corporate tax for income.

Rep. Jerry Obermueller, R-Natrona, said Wyoming is a wealthy state, an investment “powerhouse.”

Investment income is the second highest source of money for the state’s general fund.

“We need to be frugal but we don’t want to be cheap or cruel,” he said.

The debate centers on cuts versus saving, he said, and the current plan is to shove more money into savings. His plan, he said, is to balance the two and Hallinan’s bill is part of that.