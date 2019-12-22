Barron: Why are officials so wary of pay raises?

Buchanan said he felt a “calling” to enter the bench. But the money wasn’t bad either.

As of July 1, this year the pay for circuit judges went to $145,000 a year. That’s $53,000 more than the secretary of state’s job pays.

Buchanan didn’t get the judgeship. Gov Mark Gordon selected Nathaniel Hibben instead; he said he wanted continuity in the number 2 state elected office, so didn’t pick Buchanan.

That little saga highlighted the huge disparity in salaries between the branches of government.

The gaps were growing within the executive branch as well; deputies were earning more money than their elected bosses, which was not uncommon in the past, either.

Another attempt to raise the elected pay will be considered by the legislators in the budget session that opens in February, according to a story by the Casper Star-Tribune’s political reporter, Nick Reynolds.

Under the proposed legislation, the governor would see his pay raised from $105,000 to $175,000 a year while the other four state elected officials would go from $92,000 to $150,000 per year.

The pay raises would take place following the 2022 general election.