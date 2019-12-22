Barron: Why are officials so wary of pay raises?

CHEYENNE — Why is it that Wyoming’s elected officials are so shy about raising pay for their positions?
This tradition — and it is one— apparently stems from their fear of being considered greedy or a spendthrift, the latter a terrible label in such a fiscally conservative state.
It isn’t as if they are giving themselves a raise. State law prohibits that.
The pay raises are proactive and don’t go into effect until at least four years hence by which time some officials may no longer be in office.
Late in the 2019 legislative session last winter House Speaker Steve Harshman of Casper introduced a bill to give the elected officials a modest raise. The governor’s pay would go from $105,000 to $112,000 per year. The other officials —secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction — would see an increase from $92,000 to $97,000. Total cost: about $42,000 per year.
The boost in pay would have been the first for the five elected state officials in 18 years.
House Bill 309 never went anywhere and died.
Then earlier this year, lawmakers should have been paying attention when Secretary of State Ed Buchanan applied for a circuit court judge vacancy in his hometown of Torrington in Goshen County.
Buchanan said he felt a “calling” to enter the bench. But the money wasn’t bad either.
As of July 1, this year the pay for circuit judges went to $145,000 a year. That’s $53,000 more than the secretary of state’s job pays.
Buchanan didn’t get the judgeship. Gov Mark Gordon selected Nathaniel Hibben instead; he said he wanted continuity in the number 2 state elected office, so didn’t pick Buchanan.
That little saga highlighted the huge disparity in salaries between the branches of government.
The gaps were growing within the executive branch as well; deputies were earning more money than their elected bosses, which was not uncommon in the past, either.
Another attempt to raise the elected pay will be considered by the legislators in the budget session that opens in February, according to a story by the Casper Star-Tribune’s political reporter, Nick Reynolds.
Under the proposed legislation, the governor would see his pay raised from $105,000 to $175,000 a year while the other four state elected officials would go from $92,000 to $150,000 per year.
The pay raises would take place following the 2022 general election.
Although Reynolds’ story never said the governor endorsed the proposed increase, Gordon subsequently issued a news release to make clear he did not support the pay hike for himself or the other four elected state officials.
This is not a good time to ask for more money for the elects, but then there never has been a good time, really.
Meanwhile, many of Wyoming’s governors were well-off financially enough that they did not need a fat paycheck.
Gordon is in the well-to-do class, along with Matt Mead and I think the other governors going back to the 1970s, when the pay for the five state positions was pretty low.
I have always supported robust pay for elected officials at all levels because they should not have to lose money to serve in a public office.
Gov. Stan Hathaway complained that his net worth was down to about $55,000 when he left office.
On the local and legislative levels, healthy pay checks allow working people, seniors or single women who are lawyers or secretaries or teachers who aren’t wealthy to serve. With them in a city council or a legislative body, you get a better balance and broader representation.
Joan Barron is a former longtime capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net.