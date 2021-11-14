Barron: Will Laramie County voters ever approve a recreation project?

CHEYENNE — Perhaps not, if you look at the results of the recent special election for sixth penny sales tax projects.

Voters passed all but one proposition on the ballot. It would have allocated $2 million for a new gymnastic center in Cheyenne that would also have offered recreational programs that need multi-use courts and facilities.

The ballot item failed by only 116 votes in an election where voters passed every thing else including $10 million for a new senior center. The total approved menu called for spending $128 million for 13 propositions and more than 60 projects.

This is the fourth time Laramie County voters have killed a recreation project on the sixth penny tax ballot.

Previous failed propositions;

2008: $55 million for a large family recreation center in north Cheyenne. Despite a robust public relations campaign boosting the project, the price tag was too rich for voters. Some citizens didn’t like the proposed location and predicted operation and maintenance costs would blow up the city budget.

2012: $33 million for an all purpose recreation facility.

2017: $6.7 million for an indoor turf facility for youth and adults. A separate proposition called for $7 million for an indoor gymnasium facility. Both failed.

What happened to this year’s effort?

Cheyenne City Council member Scott Roybal said last week in an interview that voters may have feared the project would cost too much money for maintenance down the road.

Others said private business should build the gymnastics facility. Still others objected to a project that would serve only a small segment of the population.

“The way the city is growing we need more recreation,” Roybal said.

The current gymnastic program is held in the Neighborhood Facility, a building in southwest Cheyenne. Bought earlier by the school district it is in bad shape and is set to be torn down to make room for a new Cole elementary school.

If that happens the gymnastic program will have no home.

The city already owns five acres of land near the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center on West Lincolnway where the gymnastics center could be built.

Pete Laybourn is a Cheyenne city council member who, like Roybal, represents Ward I where the proposed new gymnastic centers would be located.

He said the gymnastic proposition passed in Cheyenne and narrowly failed in the county precincts.

Laybourn said he will introduce a resolution at the meeting of the city council next week for a study of potential sources of financial aid for the project. He mentioned rescue funds, sales taxes and overage funds from the 2017 special projects tax.

“I think we can find money for that facility,” Laybourn said.

The West Lincolnway property is within the Urban Renewal District created to finance the demolition of the remaining Hitching Post buildings, which is now underway. The redevelopment of this blighted area, he said, would benefit from this addition to the city’s existing recreation programs.

“Also, our gymnastic program is established and well supported by the parents of our young gymnasts,” Laybourn added.

It should be noted that in this year’s special election, the gymnastics facility was a stand alone item on the ballot.

It’s failure did not take down a lot of other projects along with it.

In the previous 2017 election, a number of other projects, such as a fire station rehabilitation project, ten rural or town projects in eastern Laramie County and radio equipment for the county were lost because they were tied to the recreation projects.

If the voters are’t charmed by gyms, they do continue to support the Greenway which Laybourn instigated and which is a recreation project —outdoors.The voters this year allowed $3.5 million more to the Greenway for maintenance and more projects.

Because of the penny sales tax, Laybourn said, the Greenway now offers 45 miles of paths in the city and county.

Meanwhile, he said he hopes the construction of the gymnastic facility will “finally lay to rest the canard that our community does not support facilities and programs benefiting the youth of Cheyenne.”

Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0