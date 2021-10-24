Barron: Wyoming businesses may decide special session legislation

CHEYENNE — Wyoming legislative leaders have set the agenda for a quick three day special session this week to pass legislation to pokes the feds in the eye.

The final straw for the state’s Republican leaders was the Biden White House’s proposal to mandate private businesses with more than 200 employees to mandate vaccinations of workers or weekly tests for the COVID-19 virus.

With any legislation, state or federal, the rules are what matters.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has not yet released the official rule or rules.

Also awaiting the rule or rules is Gov. Mark Gordon who plans to sue the feds for overreaching with the vaccine mandate.

But the Attorney General’s office cannot fashion a lawsuit until the rule or rules are known.

Meanwhile, the Supremacy clause in Article VI of the U.S. Constitution declares the laws of the federal government are the supreme law of the land and judges are bound to recognize this regardless of state law to the contrary.

I suspect the success of this special session will depend on how Wyoming businesses react to the proposed legislation.