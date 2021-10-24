Barron: Wyoming businesses may decide special session legislation

CHEYENNE — Wyoming legislative leaders have set the agenda for a quick three day special session this week to pass legislation to pokes the feds in the eye.
The final straw for the state’s Republican leaders was the Biden White House’s proposal to mandate private businesses with more than 200 employees to mandate vaccinations of workers or weekly tests for the COVID-19 virus.
With any legislation, state or federal, the rules are what matters.
The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has not yet released the official rule or rules.
Also awaiting the rule or rules is Gov. Mark Gordon who plans to sue the feds for overreaching with the vaccine mandate.
But the Attorney General’s office cannot fashion a lawsuit until the rule or rules are known.
Meanwhile, the Supremacy clause in Article VI of the U.S. Constitution declares the laws of the federal government are the supreme law of the land and judges are bound to recognize this regardless of state law to the contrary.
I suspect the success of this special session will depend on how Wyoming businesses react to the proposed legislation.
It could put them in the old catch-22 box where they are vulnerable to punishing fines by the feds if they don’t mandate the vaccine or tests pf their employees or by the state if they do.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, one of seven senators (out of 30) who voted against the special session, said in an interview that he did so because of the potential adverse impact on businesses.
The Legislature, he said, could put businesses ’”in a mess,” by having to deal with federal and opposing state mandates.
Legislation at this point also is premature.
“I fail to see what we can do,” he said.
Former legislative leader Eli Bebout, a Riverton Republican who served as both Senate President and House Speaker, said in an interview he fully agrees with the current GOP leaders when it comes to trying to combat federal over-reach. Mandating vaccination policies for private business, he said, is the most egregious action to date by a Democratic administration.
“I don’t know what they can do. We know about the federal Constitution.”
“Anyway, I wish them well,” he added.
Phil Roberts, long-time history professor at the University of Wyoming, said that historically, Wyoming special sessions have been called for financial issues and other needs like the 1919 session to allocate money for veterans returning from World War I.
“Those were for important issues, not frivolous efforts like this,” Robert said of the current pending special session.
“It’s kind of a huge waste of money that could be put to good use, including at the University of Wyoming,” he said, referring to the consolidation of departments planned to cut costs.
The special session will cost an estimated $25,000 per day for the three-day session due to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The seven Democrats in the 90-member Legislature voted against the special session.
Meanwhile legislative leaders are aware of the problem with business.
“We want to be careful to avoid making a law where Wyoming citizens and employers have to decide between violating a state law or a federal one,” Senate Majority Leader Ogden Driskill, R-Devils’ Tower, told Cowboy State Daily. “It’s really hard to deal with rules that aren’t out there yet.”
Meanwhile last week the Texas Legislature failed to pass bills intended to block any Texas entity, including hospitals and private businesses, from mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees before lawmaker adjourned a third special session.
Signs that the legislation was in trouble came early as business groups spoke out against the proposals, according to online sources.
According to the National Conference on State Legislatures (NCSL), more than 300 vaccine-related bills have been introduced in every state and the District of Columbia since last year.
Of them 16 have been enacted primarily to authorized federal or state funds supporting vaccine efforts or to authorize more providers to administer vaccines.
During the 2021 sessions more than 200 bills were introduced.
The majority related to prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net