Barron: Wyoming is “temporarily flush”

CHEYENNE — The state’s money experts predicted a sizable bump in state revenues in their updated forecast last July.

Now legislators and executive branch officials are expecting a glowing report next month as the rash of rumors in the Capitol are predicting.

The most optimistic are expecting another revival of the state’s volatile economy. They say it will be enough for the Legislature to justify staving off any tax increases for any reason.

Others maintain that while the K-12 deficit has shrunk in recent years, it still is in the hundreds of millions of dollars over the long term and needs attention now.

Yet, as usual, when the lawmakers see enough money to get them through another biennium, they are loath to do anything. “Let the next Legislature take care of it” has been the unwritten policy.

The July report by the folks who make up the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) said severance and federal mineral royalty collections were running more than 25% ahead of the January report.

“As the remaining revenues are accrued, it is reasonable to anticipate that the collections in excess of CREG’s January 2022 forecast will continue to increase through FY (fiscal year) 2022,” the July report said.

The fiscal year ends June 30, 2023.

The income picture can be skewed by inflation and the infusion of so much federal money, conditions the report also addresses.

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, the co-chairman of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, spoke earlier to Star-Tribune reporter Maya Shimizu Harris about revenue prospects.

He expanded a bit during a brief telephone interview with me on Thursday.

“We think we’re rich,” said Case, an economist with 28 years service in the Legislature. “We are temporarily rich. Temporarily flush.”

Because of the boost in revenues, it will be more difficult than ever to get anything meaningful accomplished to remedy the basic financial problems with K-12 schools.

The Legislature, he said, now has a two-year period to “paper over” the long-term school deficit.

The Wyoming Education Association (WEA), meanwhile, has given up on the Legislature taking any action on its own.

Instead, the WEA is again turning to the courts to intervene and prod the Legislature to invest more money in the public schools.

The lawsuit cites the orders of the Wyoming Supreme Court in the series of decisions known as the Campbell cases. In those cases, the court made it clear that financing public education K-12 should be the top priority of the Legislature.

But another trip through the courts will take years.

During that period, the lawmakers will cobble together enough money to carry the schools through by tapping into a veritable stew of acronyms that identify an array of separate funds and accounts.

Because the status of these accounts have grown over time, Legislative leaders assigned the Joint Appropriations Committee the interim task of studying fund consolidation, notably the school capital construction account. The acronym for that account is SCCA.

According to a Legislative Service Office (LSO) memo from Don Richards, budget and fiscal administration, the SCCA was established to accept money from coal lease bonus payments, once the leading source of financing school construction.

At its peak, the coal bonus money totaled $229.67 million. It is nearly zilch today.

The interim study includes streamlining the SCCA and possibly transferring some state land royalties and investment income to the fund to cover school construction and maintenance costs over the two-year biennium.

Back to the July CREG revenue update and that bugaboo: inflation.

Statewide sales and use taxes were up in 18 of the state’s 23 counties, the report said. Campbell led with 36.5 percent followed by Platte and Teton Counties. Johnson and Sublette Counties reported more than 20 percent increases each.

At the other end, Carbon County reported the steepest decline in sales tax collections compared to the previous year because of reduced wind energy activities.

“Heightened and broad-based inflation across most goods and services has definitely played a significant role in the overall strong sales and use tax collections,” the report said.