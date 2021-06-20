Barron: Wyoming lawmakers can’t duck marijuana reform forever

Because of the requirements, Few initiatives have passed over the years.

Those that have succeeded were well-financed so the supporters had money to hire professional signature gatherers. Grass roots efforts with volunteers didn’t work.

The marked shift in public opinion on marijuana meanwhile was amazing in its speed. The phenomena is equal to the turnaround in public acceptance of gay marriages.

Yet in the Wyoming Legislature, the marijuana discussion currently has come to a dead end.

In the session last winter, the House Judiciary Committee passed a bill to legalize marijuana on a 6 to 3. vote. The main sponsor, Cheyenne Republican State Rep. Jared Olsen, the committee chairman, said the topic was one the lawmakers had been avoiding for four years.

Citing public opinion surveys and the movement of all the other states, Olsen said it was important to deal with it now rather than having to live with the language in the coming citizens ballot initiative.

Olsen, an attorney, said he was not a marijuana advocate at all, but was trying to deal with the reality facing the state that will be surrounded by other states that offer marijuana at some level.