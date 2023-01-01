Barron: Wyoming LLCs may get another look — or not

CHEYENNE — Legislators on a key interim committee decided recently they aren’t ready to make any changes in Wyoming’s complicated trust laws and regulations.

Instead the Joint Interim Revenue Committee chairmen plan to recommend a second interim study on the issue, perhaps in partnership with the corporations committee.

I doubt any major change will come out of a second committee or committees study.

The message from the revenue committee members after a public hearing on the ﬁrst study was that Wyoming’s limited Liability Corporations (LCCs) provide a global market for Wyoming investments and are a asset as the state moves into a new post-minerals economic structure.

Only one person testiﬁed in favor of signiﬁcant reform. And he wasn’t from Wyoming.

Wyoming’s popular Limited Liability Corporations (LLCs) and other trusts were a priority No. 6 study on the agenda this year.

They got on the list as the result of a Washington Post story published in late December 2021 based on the Pandora Papers. The latter was the nickname for a trove of leaked reports of global ﬁnancial scandals that were possible through LCCs and other lesser regulated trusts.

The Post called Wyoming’s ﬁnancial arrangement “The Cowboy Cocktail.”

This cocktail consisted of a Wyoming trust “and layers of private companies with concealed ownership” that allowed the world’s rich people to move and spend money with concealed ownership and weak regulation.

During a public hearing by the committee during a meeting in Lander on April 28, witnesses who defended the trust system pointed out that even the writers of the Post stories said no criminal charges resulted from the disclosure of the Pandora Papers.

They also claimed the writers conﬂated LCCs and private trusts.

Chris Reiman, a Cheyenne attorney and expert on trusts, said the article identiﬁed only two trusts in Wyoming and most cited in the story were in South Dakota with its booming credit card industry.

Congress, he said has passed legislation to solve some of these problems, chieﬂy to control the anonymous shell companies.

Scott Weaver, attorney for Wyoming Trust, said the regulatory problem was with the federal banking system and Congress was taking care of that. They maintained Wyoming doesn’t need to pass a law; Congress has taken care of it.

Karen Wheeler, deputy secretary of state, noted that no criminal charges resulted so far from the Pandora Papers nor in 2011 when Reuters published a story about the ‘“Little House on the Prairie.”

The “house” was a drop box for a phantom LCC with the address of an empty house a few blocks from the Capitol Building in Cheyenne.

Wheeler also reported that the number of Wyoming LCC’s, ﬁrst authorized in 1977 to attract business to the state, totaled 237, 710 as of April 28 and contributed $7.5 million in revenue during the last ﬁscal year from $100 ﬁling fees and annual fees.

State Treasurer Curt Meier said the Legislature should leave the corporate structure of LCCs alone, given that they have helped small businesses.

In sum, the only witness for reform was Ryan Gurule director of a Washington, D.C. nonpartisan organization, Financial Acountability and Corporate Transparency (FACT).

Because Wyoming law allows secrecy and doesn’t tax trusts the state has attracted investors.

Wyoming has $3 billion in trust accounts, almost as much as the state’s GNP, (gross national product). “We know Wyoming trusts are being abused,” Gurule said.

Another critic who didn’t testify is federal judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

In an October opinion issued in a civil case, he scolded the Legislature for the lack of transparency of LCCs.

The case involved a contest over a land purchase ﬁled by a Netherlands based ﬁrm against a investment and real estate Wyoming with a LCC registered in Sheridan.

The court had ruled that the LCC defaulted on the $5 million lawsuit by not responding to a court order.

Wyoming law, the judge wrote, does not require the identiﬁcation or registration of any members or managers of an LCC.

“Enabling anonymity of Wyoming LCCs creates an absolute nightmare for federal courts in sorting out the questions of whether they have jurisdiction.” Skavdahl wrote.

In a footnote, the judge referred to the Post stories and the “boundless ﬂexibilty” of Wyoming’s 2010 Limited Liability Co. Act.