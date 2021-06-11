Barron: Wyoming part of national push on elections

The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee voted to sponsor two bills in the budget session next winter to change the elections.

One bill would create a ranked-choice system. Maine is the only state that uses this system. Why is that?

The other bill would create an open primary. This system requires two elections; the first with all the candidates. The second would be a run-off election between the top two vote getters. This system has a timing problem. The clerks said earlier it will take more time than is available to change to a primary with two elections in 2022.

Some county clerks present at the legislative meeting were or should have been offended by the lawmaker’s approach which somehow suggested that the clerks, who run the elections in their counties, were falling short of making sure the ballots were secure and at the elections were free of fraud.

Crook County Clerk Linda Fritz summed up the clerks' positions very well. Wyoming’s elections system is already secure, she told members of the Legislature’s Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions.