Barron: Wyoming part of national push on elections

CHEYENNE — Next year’s congressional race is getting to be as crowded as a contest for county commissioner in Wyoming.
The cluster of candidates eager to topple the Republican incumbent, Rep. Liz Cheney, is up to nine or ten so far.
The mob will thin out, of course, once the less well-off learn that there is a limit to the amount of donor money available.
And it takes a bundle of money to run against an incumbent with a war chest as healthy as Cheney’s.
As surely we all must know by now, Cheney’s Republican Party is determined to oust her because she voted to impeach you-know-who and also refused to repeat the “Big Lie” that he won a second presidential term last year but was robbed by corrupt local election officials.
The prospective candidates believe Cheney is vulnerable and they just might squeeze in a win with a large field.
This makes the congressional election as popular as the county commissioners elections in many Wyoming counties.
For some reason, a great many people find the commissioner’s job mighty attractive.
In Laramie County in 2020 a total of 15 people applied for the appointment to fill a vacancy on the county commission.
This was an impressive list of candidates and included a former state Rep. Pete Illoway and Bob Budd, director the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Fund, Donald Pierson, former Cheyenne police chief, Bryan Cook, Cheyenne city council member, Boyd Wiggam Cheyenne attorney and Brian Lovett, director of the Industrial Siting Division at the Department of Environmental Quality.
In the end the appointment went to Lovett.
So what is the big attraction? Illoway said the position is important as he learned as chairman of the Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivision Committee which brought him in contact with many county commissioners.
Also the salary isn’t bad. The Laramie County commission job pays $45,000 per year.
It is supposed to be a part-time deal, but many commissioners will tell you it is very time consuming.
Meanwhile, the Republican Party is attacking state and local election officials in Wyoming and nationwide.
In Wyoming the movement is more specific. The Legislature appears intent on changing election procedures next year to give them better chance of beating Cheney.
They also want a system that would prevent Democrats and independents from switching parties to vote in Republican primary elections.
The Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee voted to sponsor two bills in the budget session next winter to change the elections.
One bill would create a ranked-choice system. Maine is the only state that uses this system. Why is that?
The other bill would create an open primary. This system requires two elections; the first with all the candidates. The second would be a run-off election between the top two vote getters. This system has a timing problem. The clerks said earlier it will take more time than is available to change to a primary with two elections in 2022.
Some county clerks present at the legislative meeting were or should have been offended by the lawmaker’s approach which somehow suggested that the clerks, who run the elections in their counties, were falling short of making sure the ballots were secure and at the elections were free of fraud.
Crook County Clerk Linda Fritz summed up the clerks' positions very well. Wyoming’s elections system is already secure, she told members of the Legislature’s Committee on Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions.
“We have worked our tails off to make sure that you have good elections, and we have not heard one single, solitary, substantiated complaint that we have done something wrong,” Fritz said. “So until we hear that, I think the legislative body really needs to consider what laws you pass to correct something that isn’t wrong,” she added according to the Casper Star Tribune’s Victoria Eavis.
Well said.
Next year we may or may not have a new system to get to know.
At any rate, if you want to see another crowded race, watch how many candidates run for an open seat for county sheriff.
