Barron: Wyoming’s “baked-in defiance” of the feds

CHEYENNE — A senate bill to strengthen Wyoming’s seat belt law had a lot of support before the legislative session this year.
Sponsored by the Joint interim Committee on Transportation and Highways, the bill would make not wearing a seat belt a primary offense.This means a police officer could stop a car if he or she saw that the driver was not buckled up.
Wyoming’s current law adopted in 1989 makes not buckling up a secondary offense. This means that a driver can be fined for not buckling up only if stopped for another traffic offense.
If the driver was properly wearing a seat belt, he or she would get a $10 reduction in any fine for a moving violation.
SF11 was a lot like the failed bills to expand Medicaid coverage to cover uninusured low income people.
It had ample support and no apparent organized opposition. Both bills also involve federal money which is always suspect by some state officials who fear hidden strings or consequences from the feds.
Supporters of SF 11 included the highway/workplace safety coalition created by former Gov. Matt Mead; Sheila Foertsch, director of the Wyoming Trucking Association and others, Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper wrote in an e-mail.
Landen is co-chairman of the Joint Interim Committee on Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs. He said he and co-chairman Rep Donald Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins, agreed to recommend the seat belt bill for an interim study, given that the legislative session next winter is a budget session with limits on bills that can be considered.
The others included Luke Reiner, the Department of Transportation director and other highway officials.
Reiner told the committee that the stronger seat belt law would reduce the number of crash-related casualties. He said 39 percent of the 147 fatalities in 2019 were not wearing their seat belts.
Seat belts help protect drivers against rollovers, the deadliest crashes.
Moreover, Wyoming’s use of seat belts fell in recent years from 84.8 percent in 2017 to 78.3 percent, compared to the national average of 91 percent.
According to the National Conference on State Legislatures, Wyoming is one of six states that have a secondary seat belt enforcement law that covers all passengers; nine states have secondary laws that cover only the front seat.
So what happened to SF 11?
It passed from the Senate Transportation Committee as expected. And then it died on General File and never was debated on the floor.
The Senate Majority Floor Leader, Ogden Driscoll, R-Devils Tower, said he didn’t think the bill had the votes to pass. He held it at the bottom of the bills to be heard in committee-of-the-whole, Landen wrote.
“I cant argue with leadership,” he added
“I think the bill would have had a tough time on the floor and probably would not have passed the House Committee either.
“Wyoming does not want to be told what to do, as you know.”
Wyoming’s extreme distrust of the feds goes back to statehood, said Phil Roberts, a history professor emeritus at the University of Wyoming.
It began with federal lands. In early years of Wyoming statehood, some state officials called upon the the federal government to return those lands to state ownership.
But those lands never were owned by the state, Roberts said in a telephone interview Thursday.
Wyoming Congressman Charles Winter in the 1920’s wrote a “screed” about the federal control of public lands that later was the basis for the Sagebrush Rebellion in the western states, Roberts said.
“We’ve always had those difficult relationships,” regardless of which party was in charge, Roberts said. “We’ve felt being put upon by the largest landowner, the federal government.”
The New Deal years in the 1930’s and 1940’s were an exception largely because of the money the state received from the federal government.
This defiance of the state is “baked-in,”’ Roberts said. “It hasn’t changed for 105 years.”
Joan Barron is a former capitol bureau reporter. Contact her at 307-632-2534 or jmbarron@bresnan.net