Barron: Wyoming’s “baked-in defiance” of the feds

CHEYENNE — A senate bill to strengthen Wyoming’s seat belt law had a lot of support before the legislative session this year.

Sponsored by the Joint interim Committee on Transportation and Highways, the bill would make not wearing a seat belt a primary offense.This means a police officer could stop a car if he or she saw that the driver was not buckled up.

Wyoming’s current law adopted in 1989 makes not buckling up a secondary offense. This means that a driver can be fined for not buckling up only if stopped for another traffic offense.

If the driver was properly wearing a seat belt, he or she would get a $10 reduction in any fine for a moving violation.

SF11 was a lot like the failed bills to expand Medicaid coverage to cover uninusured low income people.

It had ample support and no apparent organized opposition. Both bills also involve federal money which is always suspect by some state officials who fear hidden strings or consequences from the feds.

Supporters of SF 11 included the highway/workplace safety coalition created by former Gov. Matt Mead; Sheila Foertsch, director of the Wyoming Trucking Association and others, Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper wrote in an e-mail.