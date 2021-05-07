Barron: Wyoming’s embrace of gambling stuns national groups

For example, the first tribal casino started operating in on the Wind River Reservation here in 2005 but only after the Northern Arapaho Tribe fought a lengthy legal battle with the state.

Wyoming’s lottery law wasn’t adopted until 2013.

The Wyoming Gaming Commission wasn’t established by the Legislature until last year. The lag in legalization did not mean an absence of gambling. It was there all the time, under the radar.

In 2019 a bill was introduced in the Wyoming Legislature to endorse online sports gambling.

It died at least partly because of lobbying by an anonymous group that turned out to be the Arapaho tribe.

The tribe or tribes also had a role this year in the early failure of the bill to legalize online sports betting.

According to sportshandle.com, the failing vote was the result of miscommunication. The Wind River Reservation tribes believed the bill somehow cut them out of the chance to have sports betting. They blocked the bill at the last minute.

The miscommunication was corrected. the bill was revived and passed the House narrowly and with a more vigorous vote in the Senate.