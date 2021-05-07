Barron: Wyoming’s embrace of gambling stuns national groups

CHEYENNE — The national online sports gambling community has labelled Wyoming’s new law as “the sports betting surprise this spring.”
The passage of House Bill 133 to legalize online sports gambling didn’t raise much fuss here, being overshadowed as it was by the big bills like education funding and the withered budget.
But it came as a shock to the writers on various web sites that keep close tabs on developments in gambling and sports gambling.
It was only two years ago that Wyoming had been accused of having a “frosty attitude” toward sports betting.
“Wyoming is one of the few states in the U.S. that seems to have no interest whatsoever in embracing state-regulated sports betting entertainment,” according to the web page sportsbetting.legal.
“To be honest, there is not much going on in this state regarding sports,” the writer added.
PlayUSA, another pro-gaming web site, had the same conclusion.
“When it comes to gaming, Wyoming is not the most progressive state.”
The author or authors of that statement pointed out that Wyoming only recently had warmed to the types of gambling other states adopted years and years before.
For example, the first tribal casino started operating in on the Wind River Reservation here in 2005 but only after the Northern Arapaho Tribe fought a lengthy legal battle with the state.
Wyoming’s lottery law wasn’t adopted until 2013.
The Wyoming Gaming Commission wasn’t established by the Legislature until last year. The lag in legalization did not mean an absence of gambling. It was there all the time, under the radar.
In 2019 a bill was introduced in the Wyoming Legislature to endorse online sports gambling.
It died at least partly because of lobbying by an anonymous group that turned out to be the Arapaho tribe.
The tribe or tribes also had a role this year in the early failure of the bill to legalize online sports betting.
According to sportshandle.com, the failing vote was the result of miscommunication. The Wind River Reservation tribes believed the bill somehow cut them out of the chance to have sports betting. They blocked the bill at the last minute.
The miscommunication was corrected. the bill was revived and passed the House narrowly and with a more vigorous vote in the Senate.
The gaming commission, which will be the oversight agency for the gambling, estimates the sport betting amount — the handle — at $499,999 a year. The amount depends on how many of the illegal games and bettors will convert to the new legal system.
What the turnaround demonstrates is that a historic budget problem and a wobbly economy can make a money-maker like sports gambling mighty attractive.
The national gaming groups also were impressed with the timeline in Wyoming's new law.
“It is probably not unreasonable to expect wagering in Wyoming sometime during football season — the new law calls for the Wyoming Gaming Commission to promulgate rules by Sept. 1, which is among the more aggressive timelines of any new wagering law in the U.S.,” reads Legalsportsreport.com.
Moreover Wyoming’s new law is pretty unique. It allows for statewide mobile wagering only and does not allow for retail sports books.
The only other state with this setup is Tennessee which legalized sports betting in 2019 to go into effect on Nov. 1, 2020.
The new Wyoming law allows for wagering on professional, college, and Olympic sports and sets a ten 10 percent tax on gross gaming revenue.
Each month the ten percent cut goes to the gaming commission, which gives the first $300,000 to the Department of Health to finance a program for compulsive gamblers.
Wyoming is also just the fourth state and fifth jurisdiction to establish the legal wagering age at 18 along with Montana, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and the District of Columbia.
“Though Wyoming is a small state in terms of population (582,328 as of 2020), operators will likely embrace the state for its open, competitive marketplace,” the legalsports web site reads.
The new law requires that a minimum of five licenses be issued, but it does not set a maximum. The $25,000 application fee and $100,000 license fee — good for five years — are among the lowest in the country.
