Barron: Wyoming’s new golden egg

CHEYENNE — The big benefit of legalized gambling is the money it generates for the state and local governments.

It is a true golden egg for Wyoming and all the other states that allow the old and new methods of gaming. It is one easy way to find money for schools and public works.

The Joint Interim Revenue Committee last week rejected a bill to allow local governments the option of holding an election to ban one type of gaming —skill-based amusement machines.

The proposed draft bill failed for lack of a motion. That meant no one no the committee wanted it to go forward at this time.

This appeared to be a wise decision.There was no statewide opposition to the games, only from Natrona County. County officials said earlier they feared the number of skill-based games would proliferate without some controls.

But the Revenue Committee also heard testimony that the number of skill-based games had not increased statewide.

During the meeting last week, Mike Moser, director of the Wyoming Liquor Dealers, pointed out again that the skill-based machines are placed mostly at the rear in local bars, clubs and veteran’s organizations.

“These are little businesses in your communities” Moser said.

He said earlier that income from the games helped keep a number of these small bars from closing during the Covid-19 pandemic

Meanwhile and probably the most important reason to defer action is that the Wyoming Gaming Commission is about finished with its task of making proposed rules for the skill-based machines.

Gaming Commission director Charles Moore said all the arduous steps necessary for rule-making — getting approval from the Legislature’s Management Council, the attorney general and the governor plus public comment periods — should be through by March.

“We need to make these decisions,” Moore said last week in the Joint Revenue Committee meeting. “What do we want to make Wyoming look like?”

Clearly, no one wants Wyoming to be another Las Vegas.

But there are considerable financial benefits from gaming in general and skill-based games and historic horse racing in particular.

At 20%, Wyoming’s tax on skill-based games is higher than other states. Of the total, 45% goes to support K-12 schools. An equal amount goes to cities, towns and counties. Ten percent goes to the gaming commission to

In the fiscal year ending in June 2022, the skill games machines generated $2.6 million each for the schools and local governments.

Earlier the gaming commission estimated that a big money maker, historic horse racing, would produce wagers of more than $1 billion this fiscal year.

“Our county wouldn’t vote for this,” said Sen. Wendy Schuler, an Evanston Republican. She was referring to the bill to allow locals to opt out of skill-based games.

The reason is that the communities in her district get “a lot of money” from the games, she said.

Schuler said the only questions she had from constituents was about the possibility of caps on the number of machines permitted in a locale.

“I don’t think this bill is something we need,” she added.

Other legislators on the committee also questioned the need for the bill given that they were not getting a lot of opposition to the skill-based amusement games.

Rep. Pat Sweeney, a Casper Republican, had more questions about historic horse racing.

This was the third time the Revenue Committee dealt with the issues of skill-based games, the distant cousin of the slots and maybe just as compelling.

The gaming commission earlier authorized 306 locations and 836 terminals for the skill-based games.

Wyoming’s road into gaming has been staggering in its speed.

Historically the state was considered rather hostile to the gaming industry.

The change came in 2013 when the Legislature approved a lottery as well as off-track betting on historic horse races.

The lottery helped K-12 public schools. The horse race wagers were supposed to help Wyoming horse breeders.

Two years ago marked the beginning of skill-based gaming. It has been an issue ever since.

The next step will be the debate over the content of the rules.