CHEYENNE — The future of the statue of Esther Hobart Morris has looked grim lately.

But hope is not lost, not yet.

The Morris statue is not marked for disposal in a land fill.

But Morris lost her place of honor in front of the Capitol Building, her home since the early 1960’s, as part of the major renovation of the Capitol Building complex.

The Capitol Building grounds were included in that project with a consultants’ recommendation to remove all statues from that area, which apparently is the trend nationally.

The Morris statue now dwells in the exhibition area in the lower corridor that links the Capitol Building and the Herschler Building to the north.

A statue of Chief Washakie which also once stood outside the Capitol is now in that exhibit designed for tourists and Wyoming school kids.

So what is the fuss about.

First of all you must understand that Esther’s likeness is not just another old statue.

Esther Hobart Morris is believed to have been responsible for influencing Wyoming’s frontier legislators to pass the bill that gave women the right to vote.

That story has been questioned by some historians and embraced by others. But it is all we have. Yet surely she had something to do with making Wyoming the first state to grant women suffrage.

The history of that period is murky and confusing. I once read the transcript of the session where the suffrage act was adopted. Frankly I thought the lawmakers treated it as a joke. Later they tried to repeal the suffrage law but their bill was vetoed by the governor.

Despite this tacky history, it doesn’t erase the fact that Wyoming ultimately was progressive in its treatment of women’s rights.

The Morris statue is an important symbol of that benchmark.

Therefore, there is a group of Wyoming residents, male and female, who want Esther restored outside as a symbol of Wyoming’s role in recognizing women’s rights.

State officials, however, have opted to leave Esther inside.

During a meeting last month of the subcommittee working on Capitol exhibits and interpretive signs, members were reminded of the history of the Capitol Building renovation and its role in educating students about Wyoming history.

Instead of disgorging students from their school buses in the busy street in front of the Capitol Building, where Esther used to be, they now will emerge by the Herschler Building and enter through the corridor where the exhibits are placed under skylights with guides to explained the history behind each figure.

Sen. Bill Landen, R-Lander, the co-chairman of the subcommittee, said the two statues, Esther and Washakie will be the centerpieces of that exhibit.

The student experience was major in the planning of the renovation.

The subcommittee also listened to residents who want the Morris statue moved back outside.

They heard from the “old guard” as one official put it after the meeting adjourned.

And it was the old guard. There was Peg Ostlund, whose father was Sen John Ostlund of Gillette and her late mother, Mary Ostlund who was a staunch support of returning Esther to outside. Peg Ostlund mentioned other supporters, including Mary Guthrie, daughter of a Wyoming Supreme Court justice and Celeste Colgan, former state executive, who couldn’t be there.

Esther, Ostlund said, was “the face that goes with the state seal.” Her position was that while the student experience was important, Esther was “special.”

And there was Susan Garrett, daughter of former Gov. Stan Hathaway.

“I think she needs to be in the sunshine,” Susan Garrett said.

“I think when you’re struggling with equality as we are she’s critical to Wyoming,”

Two legislative leaders apparently agree with Ostlund and Garrett.

House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, suggested later in an e-mail that a bill to return Morris to the outside may be forthcoming.

In a separate e-mail, Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils’ Tower. said he is working on it.

“I’m very interested. Just trying to find a path,” Driskill wrote.

With support from these top legislative leaders, there is plenty of hope that Esther still may be returned to her perch in front of the Capitol Building where she belongs.