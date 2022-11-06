Barron: Wyoming's new secretary of state gets national notice

CHEYENNE — Wyoming is once again getting national attention, this time for its new secretary of state.

Barring an earthquake or some other catastrophic event, state Rep. Chuck Gray, a Casper Republican, will be the number two state elected officer for the next four years.

Because of his public statements branding the results of the 2020 presidential election as “fraudulent” and “illegitimate,” Gray is featured in the lead story in Governing.com this week.

The gist of the story is the potential damage that can be inflicted by the newly-elected “deniers” — officials who refuse to accept the defeat of former president Donald Trump.

This group claims the “big steal” happened through manipulated votes, although numerous audits and investigations and court cases have ruled the election results in favor of President Joe Biden were accurate.

Of particular interest is the office of secretary of state, largely because those officials also serve as chief of elections.

First of all, the secretaries of state in Wyoming and other states cannot change the outcome of elections.

But, according to Governing.com, they can ingrain distrust in voters by questioning the process, demanding a lot of audits and investigations.

They also can push for much tighter voting regulations, like restricting absentee ballots, requiring more identification, ending drop boxes for ballots, demanding paper hand-counted ballots.

Wyoming elections, meanwhile have been notoriously free of problems for years.

The county clerks are the ones who run the elections and submit the final votes tallied to the secretary’s office.

The last step is a meeting of the state canvassing board.

The governor and other elected officials on that board then certify the election results.

It is a pro forma meeting for the most part.

If a candidate gets enough write-in votes and a tie vote, a board member, usually the governor, picks the winner old-time style; from a name on paper pulled from a hat.

There is more to the office of secretary of state than overseeing elections.

Gray will also be one member of several five-member boards, headed by the governor.

These board have broad oversight authority over state institutions, buildings, including the capitol building; state public lands and grazing leases, state investments, grants and loans.

The new responsibility of these board is deciding petitions for charter schools, a politicized issue.

Past secretaries of state Joe Meyer and Max Mayfield, both Republicans, were noted for their work as members of the state boards.

They travelled to communities that were seeking financial help from the state to assess the proposed project and local needs.

This enabled them to report back to other board members whether a loan or grant was warranted and why. It also could help them politically but that is part of the job.

Their hands-on information was much more valuable than a summary on an meeting agenda item.

And, finally, the secretary serves as acting governor when the top chief executive is out of state.

That occasion could be an opportunity for mischief, which would be another new wrinkle to Wyoming politics.

No secretary of state, in my memory, ever tried to undercut the elected governor while in an acting role whether they were of the same political party or not.

Most of the time, the transition of power when the governor leaves the state is ignored. No one pays any attention.

Gov. Mark Gordon makes about six trips a year out-of-state including visits to Washington, D.C., Michael Pearlman, communications director, said in an e-mail.

It was no big deal to have a period when someone else was in charge of state operations including the Wyoming National Guard.

All this fretting about the new guy may be for naught.

Maybe Gray will be like his predecessors, Republican and Democrat, friendly, open to the public and press, dedicated to working hard to serve the best interests of Wyoming residents, regardless of political affiliation.

Gray did not reply to an e-mail asking for comment on the Governing.com article.