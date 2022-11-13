Barron: Wyoming's red tsunami

CHEYENNE — I don’t know about you but I will miss some of the recent general election campaigns.

In particular I will miss the voicemail entreaties of Republican Gov. Scott Abbott of Texas urging me to tune in to his forthcoming rally.

Scott called me more than once with this intriguing invitation which I did not accept.

The misdirection of the Scott campaign message is representative of the mixed bag that surfaced election night in the national races.

The expected red tide did not develop in those races for governor and Congress elsewhere.

National political pundits attributed the modified outcomes to a surge of younger Democratic voters.

In Wyoming, however the red tide grew and gobbled up a few more legislative seats.

When it was over the Republicans could boast of a super super majority grasp on state government and representation in Washington.

If you believe in the two-party political system, as I do, this is not good news.

The lop-sided win will mean an exacerbation of the in-fighting in the Wyoming Republican Party with its leadership determined to oust members who do not adopt their hard right agenda.

The Democrats recorded wins in only two counties, Albany and Teton, which remained in the blue field.

The Dems even lost their last legislative seat from Sweetwater County, which in the past was a solid Democratic stronghold.

Even the Libertarian and independent candidates lost their seats to the GOP tsunami.

At any rate, the Wyoming House will once again have two Zwonitzers — Dan and father Dave Zwonitzer.

The older Zwonitzer previously served the house but ran for the Senate District 6 in 2016 and lost the Republican primary by five votes to Sen. Anthony Bouchard.

He was elected this year to House District 43 in Cheyenne.

The highest number of write-in votes were cast in the election for House District, a seat won by House Majority Leader Ogden Driskill of Devils’ Tower, who was unopposed in the general election.

A total of 1,579 write-in votes were cast for the seat, apparently on behalf of Roger Connett who lost the GOP primary election to Driskill.

Driskill, who is likely to be the next Senate President, polled 4,785.

As for the constitutional amendments on the ballot, voters adopted the one to give local governments the option of investing in the stock market.

I was surprised it passed given the volatility of today’s stock market and the opposition of the county commissioners’ organization.

But pass it did.

The voters made it absolutely clear they don’t want old judges sitting on the courts.

The vote was 115,812 against increasing the retirement age from the current 70 to 75 while 74,633 votes were cast for it.

Strange. Wyoming has had any number of judges who are seasoned and are well equipped to serve beyond 70 years of age.

Some want to continue while others are ready to quit.

A few of the retired judges continue to serve as sitting judges wherever needed. They are certainly an asset.

Finally we have the local school board elections which are supposed to be nonpartisan but are being politicized. in Laramie County the GOP party went so far as to endorse certain candidates who were running for the Cheyenne school board positions.

Like so many school board meetings those in Cheyenne have been disrupted by certain parents and others who want to control the agenda and ban certain books.

Book banning is always a red flag that should be taken very seriously by all citizens.

It should be pointed out that all these election returns are unofficial. And they will be until they are certified by the state Canvassing Board.

At least it’s all over, including the odd robocalls from the governor of Texas.