Barron: Zig-zag path to Capitol building grandeur

Nicholas later added budget language to continue to appropriate to the account any surplus funds returned to the general fund.

“This is the Legislature’s project,” Ross and Nicholas told me at the time. And it was and is. The money piled up until about $100 million was available from that account when they got to the design phase.

In the meantime, the problems within the Capitol Building multiplied with water leaks, serious electrical problems, asbestos and no adequate fire protection system. Finally, one report said the building was a serous fire hazard for its inhabitants and a major liability to the state.

The first idea was to build an executive office building. As I understood it, the idea was to house the Capitol Building employees there during the repair work. The new space then could be used to move in state workers in private leased space all over Cheyenne.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one, Nicholas said in an interview last week, was really happy with the office building idea.

The last Capitol renovation in 1980-81 was a “patch job,” Nicholas said, and those in charge did not want to repeat that.

That’s when they began to look around at other states and their capitol renovations.