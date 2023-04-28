Women who experience an unplanned pregnancy can feel many emotions: uncertainty, confusion, isolation, fear. For more than 35 years, True Care Women’s Resource Center, (The Caring Center, Inc.) has helped women navigate the waters of those emotions, offering compassionate care, services, and programs to educate, encourage, and empower women who may feel alone in this new journey.

In an opinion piece published by the Casper Star-Tribune on March 26, 2023, Ms. Holly Thompson (current Board Member of Wellspring Health Access, formerly Circle of Hope) made several assertions about True Care and other pregnancy centers that we want to address. Her first claim was that pregnancy centers “lack patient-centered care” and use “lay counselors who are not licensed to wear white coats.”

True Care became a medical clinic in 2005, the first pregnancy center in Wyoming to do so. Our center is staffed with Wyoming-licensed Registered Nurses (RNs), who perform lab-quality pregnancy tests and limited obstetrical ultrasounds. They also conduct testing for the three most prevalent sexually transmitted infections in Natrona County: chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis.

True Care’s first volunteer medical director was Dr. Sam Scaling, a licensed OBGYN in Casper for many decades. Upon Dr. Scaling’s retirement, Family Practice physician, Dr. Drew Woodward, stepped in and now oversees the clinic’s medical services.

True Care’s nurse manager is trained in prenatal ultrasound and is a licensed RDMS (registered diagnostic medical sonographer) with 30 years of experience as an RN and 13 years as an RDMS. She not only trains and supervises True Care’s RNs, but she also helps train other Wyoming pregnancy center nurses to perform ultrasounds. Additionally, our Director of Educational Programs is a credentialed Family Nurse Practitioner.

Contrary to Holly Thompson’s claim that pregnancy centers do not provide women with “comprehensive, accurate, evidence-based clinical information about all options that are available,” True Care does provide patients with information on all three pregnancy options: abortion, adoption, and parenting. Staff members review medically accurate educational brochures with patients and encourage them to take the information home to share with loved ones.

Patients are also given information on the different types of abortion procedures (medical/chemical and surgical), fetal development during each trimester, and the potential health risks of abortions. These three elements are usually not of general knowledge, and we believe every pregnant woman should be informed of the potential risks and side effects of abortion in order to give informed consent. Such information is standard, ethical medical practice. Women have the right to know what risks and side effects may occur, as every medical procedure, including abortion, comes with risks.

True Care’s services, which include medical tests, ultrasound, pregnancy options consultation, parenting classes, and resource provision, are free of charge for all True Care patients. This means, no matter a woman’s decision regarding her pregnancy, True Care does not benefit in any way, including financially.

As a medical pregnancy center, patient confidentiality is of utmost importance to us. True Care chooses to voluntarily follow HIPAA standards, and we also employ a confidentiality policy. All staff and volunteers who work with patients are trained annually and sign a confidentiality statement.

Ms. Thompson mentioned women who were “disgruntled,” “disappointed,” and “felt deceived.” Interestingly, in a 2020 impact report created by True Care with input from the other Wyoming pregnancy centers, 99 percent of pregnancy center clients indicated on exit surveys that they had “a positive experience” at those centers. Quotes from True Care patients included, “My favorite thing about my appointment was that there wasn’t any judgement, and I felt respected,” and “I love how personal, positive, and helpful everyone is. Extremely supportive environment.”

Wyoming pregnancy centers are individual 501(c)(3) organizations with independent boards of directors that adhere to a code of care and competencies, ensuring excellence in all services. We affiliate with one or more national organizations that also uphold best practices, including Heartbeat International, Care Net, and the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates.

True Care is honored to provide a valuable service to women, men, and families living in central Wyoming who experience an unplanned pregnancy. We will continue to offer no-cost services and programs with compassion and truth to all people in our community.