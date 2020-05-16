Begger: Global pandemic brings hardships and opportunities for Wyoming energy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over the past several weeks, the world has come to a standstill the likes of which we have never seen. Schools have been closed. Businesses shut down. Economies rattled. Communities have gone quiet.

Just like nearly every other industry, energy producers have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. In recent weeks, energy usage in the United States dropped to its lowest in 16 years. Be it coal, oil, natural gas or renewables, consumption of nearly every energy source is down, impacting businesses, jobs and the critical revenues for the state and local economies they drive. Oil is being particularly hard hit right now by a price war happening overseas combined with a major oversupply due to the decline in the use of fuel used by cars, planes and ships.

Wyoming’s core energy industries have been facing headwinds for the past several years. The impact of this further decline to the state cannot be overstated. Minerals, oil and natural gas support tens of thousands of jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars for our state and local communities. The depressed markets for coal, oil and natural gas have taken a devastating toll on Wyoming revenues, with them playing a major role in the state’s projected loss of between $550 million and $2.8 billion in revenue over the next two years.