Bennet: What role should women assume

I have attempted to seek out agencies and other female elected officials who have taken a stand to support women and women’s issues.

I have had a very difficult time in locating any agency or elected official that has done such a thing. This is troubling for a variety of reasons. When I say this, I should clarify to say that women’s reproductive rights and women’s sexual orientation may be guarded by certain agencies, but are there any agencies assisting women when they encounter being called degrading names at work? I cannot find any.

We, as citizens of Wyoming, might hear campaign slogans suggesting we “need more women on the legislature.” I disagree, and I am a woman.

There are a host of women on the legislature currently, and I implore of anyone to direct my attention to the ways in which this has proven to be beneficial to women overall? I do not believe one’s gender should be a driving factor when choosing the best candidate. The best person is simply the best person, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, etc. But women appear to share a common fear when they consider addressing issues such as mistreatment in the workplace, and this extends to our legislature as well.