Bertoglio: Amendment A: Providing Wyoming’s local governments to raise revenue without taxes

During the 2021 general session, the Wyoming Legislature took the first step of three to authorize counties and other local governments to invest long-term reserve funds in the same manner the state does (e.g., pension plans and the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund). That first step required two-thirds Wyoming’s house of representatives and senate to agree to enable the voters to determine whether Wyoming’s constitution should be amended. That amendment appears on this year’s general election ballot as Amendment A. Should voters approve Amendment A (second step), the final step in the process is for legislators to establish rules governing the investment of any dollars, again by two-thirds of both chambers of the legislature.

Local governments have long sought this option -- the key word being "option." In most cases, reserves should never be put into long-term investments because reserve funds are generally established to manage unforeseen future needs or large planned capital expenditures requiring multiple years to accumulate sufficient funds. However, there are times when circumstances either dictate other solutions or it is preferable to put certain monies aside and let the earnings off those funds be used to support government operations.

Such a situation exists in Natrona County. With the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center, the county received more than $100 million. In its decision to sell WMC, the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners unanimously agreed these funds would never be spent. Rather, commissioners agreed only the earnings would be used allowing generations of Natrona County citizens to reap the benefits of that sale. Currently, the county’s investment options for these funds are greatly limited and, therefore, the funds are yielding very minimal returns. Properly invested and managed for long-term returns could provide the county with an additional $5-7 million per year in perpetual revenues. These additional revenues will provide a broader revenue base for government operations and capital expenditure needs without any additional taxes. For example, a new library could be built at no additional cost to the taxpayers with the earnings pledged for revenue bonds, or the earnings could be used to support employee salaries and benefits.

Two of the biggest concerns expressed with allowing local governments to invest more broadly are the safety of the investment and the lack of expertise by local officials in making these types of investments. From a safety standpoint, time provides an incredible safety net. Long-term investing is about seeking steady returns by looking at 5- and 10-year returns, rather than daily returns. Success in this type of investing requires the investment portfolio to have long-term outlook that allows for the ups and downs of the stock market. Hence, the funds that go into this type of investment strategy must be invested for the long-term or more likely permanently. Reiterating what was stated above, long-term investing will not be the norm but rather the exception.

All local officials recognize we do not possess the skills or focus to undertake long-term investing. Long-term investing requires professional money managers to develop a portfolio plan, execute it and then provide daily management. Portfolio managers are used extensively by the state for its pension and Permanent Mineral Trust funds. In endorsing this constitutional amendment, the Wyoming County Commission Association unequivocally stated we expect the final legislative rules to require any long-term investing be done by professional portfolio managers. In other words, safeguards exist to ensure that taxpayer resources are properly protected.

In closing, Constitution Amendment A on this year’s general election ballot will, with additional legislative approval, provide some local entities the option to seek higher returns on select reserve funds and broaden their revenue base. Funding received by local governments from the state will be under constant pressure to be reduced due to decreases in coal, oil, and gas production. Having an independent and constant revenue stream will allow some local governments like Natrona County to continue providing uninterrupted high quality services. Further, investments allowed with the adoption of Amendment A can be done safely with expert money managers.

One final note; most constitutional amendments fail because voters don’t cast votes. Don’t skip Amendment A. Vote "yes" on Amendment A and provide an option for local governments to raise revenue without taxes.