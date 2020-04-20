Bextel: Let’s get Wyoming back to work

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Almost daily, we are told of measures that need to be taken in order to keep us all safe, and we are supposed to obey them without question. Yet many specifics regarding the coronavirus pandemic seem inconsistent or inaccurate. While we still do not have a lot of information about the coronavirus itself, we do know that the WHO and China have misled us, and that has greatly contributed to this global crisis.

Much like Congress, some of our elected officials are making decisions that do not affect them nearly as much as they do the rest of us because they are still getting paid. Current rules seem to dictate that grocery stores are allowed to stay open while restaurants must remain closed. Churches cannot have services but news reporters can sit six feet apart at White House press briefings. What’s the difference in passing someone six feet apart in the liquor store aisle versus a bakery?

What level of human suffering are we willing to endure before we can get back to work? Studies show that the average person is far more fearful right now of their financial future than the coronavirus. We also know that each time the unemployment level rises, there is an increase in domestic violence, child abuse, alcoholism, drug abuse, crime and more.