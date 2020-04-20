Bextel: Let’s get Wyoming back to work

Almost daily, we are told of measures that need to be taken in order to keep us all safe, and we are supposed to obey them without question. Yet many specifics regarding the coronavirus pandemic seem inconsistent or inaccurate. While we still do not have a lot of information about the coronavirus itself, we do know that the WHO and China have misled us, and that has greatly contributed to this global crisis.
Much like Congress, some of our elected officials are making decisions that do not affect them nearly as much as they do the rest of us because they are still getting paid. Current rules seem to dictate that grocery stores are allowed to stay open while restaurants must remain closed. Churches cannot have services but news reporters can sit six feet apart at White House press briefings. What’s the difference in passing someone six feet apart in the liquor store aisle versus a bakery?
What level of human suffering are we willing to endure before we can get back to work? Studies show that the average person is far more fearful right now of their financial future than the coronavirus. We also know that each time the unemployment level rises, there is an increase in domestic violence, child abuse, alcoholism, drug abuse, crime and more.
Americans have much at stake, and things could get a lot worse. But before that happens, why not let the people who have already had the coronavirus or are willing to be around others get back to work and out of financial ruin? Wyomingites still have a much higher chance of dying on roadways (111 died in 2019) or by suicide (157 in 2017) than they do of the coronavirus. Why not let people make their own decisions about where they feel safe to go and when? What if we find out that the death rate for coronavirus is lower than the average flu? Would all of this have been worth it? So far, only two people have died in Wyoming, which is a real tragedy, but 115 people died of the flu or pneumonia in 2017. And since when have health officials started referring to people as dying “with” something instead of dying “of” something?
In a time when people are being arrested for protesting and conducting church services, and conversations are taking place by non-elected officials to require Americans to start carrying around immunity cards, we need to stand up and defend our rights guaranteed to us by the Bill of Rights and our Founding Fathers. We are Americans, and that gives us more freedoms than any other citizens on earth. My inherent rights do not end just because your fear begins.
I was in a gas station recently where I watched a middle aged, able-bodied man have every one of his debit cards declined while he was trying to buy $6 worth of gas. I could tell the gas station attendant felt sorry for him, but there was nothing he could do. As I stepped in to help, he started apologizing and explaining that payments are still being taken out of his account so he is unable to make ends meet right now (once again, the gas station is allowed to earn revenue while this guy is not). When he asked how he could ever help me in return, I told him he could help himself and the rest of us by showing up at the polls in November to vote for President Donald J. Trump. I have complete faith in him and he seems to be putting our best interests at the forefront. We can trust him to do the best job he can for Americans, no matter what obstacles he faces.
Can we please start ignoring the gleeful fake media and politicians who are gloating in the spotlight, and get Wyoming citizens back to work? Can the government stop picking the financial winners and losers? If people are considered high risk or uncomfortable around others, then they can choose to stay home.
Rebecca Bextel is a Jackson-based entrepreneur who also stays busy raising four daughters with her husband, Jonathan.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.